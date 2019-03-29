Our loving mother, Arlene Fenske Bergstrom, went to join the Lord on March 26, 2019.



She was born May 5, 1932 to Guy and Hazel Armstrong in Lincoln, Neb. She was raised in Broken Bow and attended Broken Bow Schools where she graduated with the class of 1950. She then attended and graduated from Wesleyan University in Lincoln. She took a teaching job in Sunol.



While teaching in Sunol she met the love of her life – A.J. (Junior) Fenske. They were married Aug. 8, 1954. With this union, she became the proud mother of Jack and Sharon. After marrying Junior, she became a full-time farm wife and mother and raised four more children with Junior – Dean, Mark, Greg and Brenda. Junior and Arlene enjoyed farming in western Nebraska but moved to Sargent in 1969 to be closer to her parents. God and her family were the two most important things in her life.



Words that come to mind when we think of our mother are loving, giving, spunky and sassy. She spent many hours entertaining others, including rest-home residents, with her musical talents as she was blessed to be able to play almost any musical instrument by ear. She also had a flare for writing stories, poetry, and letters. Her many talents were shared with others whether it be at P.E.O., church, friends or planning class and family reunions. This was evidenced by her winning the Good Neighbor Award.



She was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Hazel Armstrong and infant brother, as well as husbands Junior Fenske and Kenneth Bergstrom.



She is survived by Jack Fenske (Kathy) of Lincoln, Sharon Church (Gary) of Cheyenne, Wyo., Dean Fenske (Kathy) of Comstock, Mark Fenske (Marilyn) of Westerville, Greg Fenske (Carol) of Sargent and Brenda Hoernschemeyer (Herman) of Cincinnati, Ohio; 22 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Christ in Broken Bow with Evangelist Rick Eldred officiating. Burial will be in the Dry Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 29 from 5-8 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Broken Bow.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Custer County Foundation for the flood victims or Mountain States Children's Home.



Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.