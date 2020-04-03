|
|
Arlene Ruth White, 96, of Broken Bow, Neb., passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Arlene was born April 8, 1923 to Bert and Adeline (Anderson) Schmidt in Anselmo. Arlene grew up near Anselmo where she attended rural school. Arlene worked for a short time at the Hastings Ordnance plant.
On Jan. 30, 1946 she was united in marriage to Vernon White in Anselmo. The couple lived in Brewster for a while on Vernon's uncle Jimmy Waters ranch. In the summer of 1947 the coupled moved Oregon, where Vernon worked at lumber mill with his brother Wilmer White. In 1948, they returned to Broken Bow.
In later years, Arlene worked at the Arrow Hotel, cleaning rooms and laundry. Arlene never had a driver's license.
Arlene was active in the First Christian Church. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, fishing, and camping.
Arlene is survived by daughters Elaine (Larry) Gimpel of Aurora and Delores "Dee" Hanson of Cosmos, Minn.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; daughter-in-law Connie White of Lincoln; and sister Ruby Booth of Lincoln.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Vernon; son Dennis; daughter Cindy; her parents; brother Berten Schmidt; and granddaughter Kristi.
A private graveside service will be Saturday, April 4. A viewing will be held Friday, April 3, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. An online register book can be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. Govier Brothers Mortuary want to remind people that no more than 10 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 9, 2020