Arthur Robert "Bob" Adams was born Oct. 30, 1921 at Cliff Township, Neb., the second child of Arthur Henry and Lillian Grace (Johnson) Adams. He died July 4, 2019, in Casper, Wyo.



He graduated from Arnold High School in 1939 and enrolled at Chadron State College. He graduated from Chadron with degrees in math, chemistry and physics. He was a member of the mathematics and chemistry honorary societies at Chadron as well as a member of Blue Key National Honorary Fraternity. He later received a degree in meteorology from UCLA and a degree in business from Harvard University.



He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942 and was called to active duty in February, 1943. He served in the Aleutian Islands during World War II.



Aug. 25, 1945 he married Dorothy Ellen Fagan in Cambridge, Mass., where he was attending Harvard University. To this union, two children were born.



After discharge as a first lieutenant from active military duty, he taught high school in Broken Bow where his students lovingly nicknamed him "Pop." He started his own construction business in Broken Bow and served as the head of the fundraising drive for the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center. He also served as president of the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce during the 75th anniversary of Broken Bow's founding. He was a member of the Catholic Church, the Masonic Lodge, BPOE and American Legion. After retirement, he and Dorothy moved to Esterbrook, Wyo. for the summer months and Apache Junction, Ariz. for the winter.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy; parents Arthur and Grace Adams; sisters Lorna Belle Adams and Jane Gipe; and brother Warren Howard Adams.



He is survived by his two daughters Dr. Karen (Dr. Raymond) Leichet and Ellen (Robert) Phagan; six grandchildren Dr. Maya (Dr. Jason) Garrett, Ian Leicht, Nora (Shane) Dailey, Brandon (Danielle) Leicht, Kimberly (Dan) Hansel, Laura Phagan; and seven great-grandchildren Colton, Braedon and Cailyn Garrett, Samara and Vincent Drager and Briana and Hunter Hansel.



Inurnment will be at the Grand island Cemetery in Grand Island Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m.



Memory donations can be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation or to the Chadron State College Foundation for math and chemistry scholarships. Published in Custer County Chief on July 25, 2019