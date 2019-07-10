Former Hastings, Neb. resident Arthur S. Dye, 95, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Bethany Home, Minden.



Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11 at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Tamara Holtz officiating. Burial with Military Rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery, Hastings. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday with the family present at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church.



Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.



Arthur was born January 19, 1924, in Broken Bow, Neb. to George and Bessie (Shell) Dye. He graduated from Gates High School. Arthur served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Helen Clay on March 23, 1947, in Ansley.



Arthur worked as a meat cutter and manager of the meat department at Safeway Grocery Store for 29 years. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Midwest Lodge 317, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Shriners, and Eastern Star.



Arthur was preceded in death by his parents George and Bessie Dye; and brothers Lloyd Dye and Howard Dye.



Survivors include his wife, Helen Dye of Minden; children Janis (Steve) Derby of Littleton, Colo., Alan Dye of Phoenix, Ariz., Randy (Jan) Dye of Grand Island, Vickie (Rod) Shepherd of Minden and David (Tara) Dye of Aurora, Colo.; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and host of friends.