Arvilla Kay Fecht, 71, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Arvilla was born Nov. 13, 1947 in Broken Bow to Merlin "Bill" Anderson and Lola (Brown) Anderson.
She grew up around the Broken Bow/Ansley/Arcadia area. She attended and graduated from Ansley High School in 1966.
She then went on to college at The Lincoln School of Commerce, then moved to Chicago, Ill. where she became the first female yardmaster for the Burlington Northern Railroad.
Shortly after giving birth to her first daughter Brandi in 1973, she moved back to Nebraska where she then met and married David Fecht in June of 1981. To this marriage three more children were born - Mitzi, Levi and Anndi.
She worked various jobs throughout her life. Including working at Mid Nebraska Individual Services, a cook at Ansley Public School. She managed the cafe in Arcadia, worked at the bar and the American Legion Club as a cook in Arcadia, as well.
Arvilla was an avid quilter and seamstress. She was a part of the Memory Stitches Quilt Guild in Ord as well as the Threads of Time quilt guild of Loup City.
She was also a member of the B# Club, Ladies Coffee Social club, Booster Club and the Women's Auxiliary Club in Arcadia. She was also the Editor in Chief of The Arcadia Guide for many years, a job she loved doing very much.
Most people also knew her for her amazing cooking skills. She made divinity for so many people for Christmas as well as other candies and goodies.
The family made Arcadia their final place of residence in the summer of 1995, where she lived until December of 2015 after a heart attack.
She was then put into Grandview Assisted Living in Ord. After her second leg amputation in 2017 she was then moved into Brookstone View in Broken Bow where she lived until her death Sept. 21.
Arvilla is survived by her brother Arthur (Dianne) Anderson; daughters Brandi Britt, Mitzi Fecht (Angel Medina) and Anndi Fecht; and one son Levi (Kristen) Fecht. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Holli Rathburn, Bishop, Kymbal, and Braxton Britt; Genevieve Makubi; Yazmin, Cruz and Stezyn Fecht; and EmmaLee and Karlee Fecht.; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by both her parents; her husband David Fecht; numerous aunts and uncles; and one grandchild Kaylynn Fecht.
Viewing and visitation with the family will be Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the Arcadia United Methodist Church with Reverend Ray Berry and Dr Jeff Hale officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Arvilla's wishes were to be cremated with no future inurnment.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 3, 2019