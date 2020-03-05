|
Audrey Jean (Holcomb) Allbright, 88, of Lexington, Neb. passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at her home in Lexington.
Audrey was born April 22, 1931, northeast of Broken Bow on the Brennizer Ranch to Joseph and Ethel (Larson) Holcomb.
When she was about two years old she was stricken with polio. At age six Audrey was able to attend school at Senate Valley.
Shortly after that the family moved near Victoria Springs State Park where they resided for the next five years. Her father then purchased a farm near Mason City and she attended school there and graduated in 1949.
Her teaching career began the fall of 1949 at District 104 north of Ansley and two years later at District 72 near Broken Bow.
On May 23, 1953 she was united in marriage to Claude Allbright in Broken Bow. Due to a terrible drought the family sold the farm and moved to Kearney.
Audrey then attended Kearney State College. While attending college she taught at Buffalo County District 5 and later at District R-4 in Phelps County. She then graduated from Kearney State College in 1964. The summer of 1968 the family moved to Lexington and Audrey taught Morton Elementary for two years and then was moved to Bryan Elementary where she taught fifth grade for the next twenty-six years. In all Audrey was a teacher for over forty-four years.
The couple purchased the home that she was still living in in 1970 and did extensive remodeling.
The couple were blessed with five children: Robert, twins Bonnie and Barbara, Richard and Cindy.
Audrey loved children, raising a garden, growing beautiful flowers, sewing and crocheting.
Survivors include two sons Robert of Cozad and Richard of Cozad; three daughters Bonnie of Lexington, Barbara of Kearney and Cindy (Dan) Bussiere of Marquette, Mich.; ten grandchildren Robert Allbright, Jr., Karen Salas, Eric and Douglas Bussiere, Matthew Allbright, Nathan Allbright, Christopher (Courtonie) Allbright, Callie Allbright, Emily Allbright, Andrea (Andrew) McCallum and David Allbright; five great-grandchildren Aiden, Aryiah, Maison, McKenziee and Zackary.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents ; husband Claude in 2013; brother Joe Holcomb; sister Louise Bennett; and daughter-in-law Tammy Allbright.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Eddie Mariel officiating. Interment will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery at 3:30 p.m.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 6 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Memorials are suggested to Lexington Foundation for a teaching student's education.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 12, 2020