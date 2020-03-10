|
Benjamin Saner, 90, of Cordova and formerly of the Brewster area, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's in Lincoln.
Benjamin Louis Saner was born April 13, 1929 to Harley and Laura Carruth Saner in a two-room cabin west of Hemingford. He was the second of seven children with two brothers and four sisters.
When Ben was two years old the family moved to Crawford and he started school at age five in the first grade and went to Crawford schools through the eighth grade.
In 1943 the Saner family moved to the Dunning area to farm and ranch. Ben graduated from Dunning High School in 1947 where he excelled in athletics lettering all four years in basketball and track. He also participated in one act and three act plays.
Ben attended summer school at Kearney State College in 1949 and taught school in Brewster for two years. In 1951, the Army drafted him.
Ben married Vivian Rader May 25, 1952, and five children were born to this union.
Ben taught school for 19 years and was a great teacher. Many students enjoyed him, and it has been reported to have been somewhat unconventional which made for interesting classes. He was a good calf roper and was known to be really fast at tying calves.
After retiring from teaching Ben worked other jobs including pulling mobile homes and working in a feedlot.
Ben and Vivian were married for 25 years and after celebrating their Silver Anniversary in May, 1977, Vivian died suddenly Oct. 11 leaving Ben with two boys still at home. Ben was blessed to have family members assist in raising the boys as a single parent.
It was during this time that Ben experienced an iconic moment in his life when he found himself sick and tired of being sick and tired. He checked into the Regional West Rehab and started his recovery from alcohol. September 9, 2019 Ben celebrated forty years of sobriety and was as proud of that milestone as anything he had done in his life. His mantra was "Just don't drink!"
Ben's life changed again when he met and married his best friend, Vivian Vandewege, July 17,1990 and gained a son and daughter and their families. Ben and Vivian were married for almost thirty years before his passing.
Ben and Vivian lived in Lincoln and Ithaca for several years during which time, with the loss of Ben's daughter and son-in-law, they found themselves caring for four of the couple's children for one year. Later they moved to Oklahoma for a number of years, then moved back to Cordova where they became a blessed part of the community with wonderful neighbors.
Ben and Vivian were regulars at Huggy's for Taco Tuesday. They raised and raced horses, cockatiels, and dogs for a time and enjoyed their churches in Vian, Okla. and Friend, Neb.
Ben and Vivian have many friends and family who will miss Ben and his jokes, like the one that starts," A pair of jumper cables walk into a bar."
Ben is survived by his loving wife Vivian; Dr. Gary (Pat) Vandewege and family; Shari Gridley and family; sister Doris Sierks of Dunning; brother Jim (Mary) Saner of Caldwell, Idaho; sisters-in-law Ardeth Rader of Lincoln and Shirley Saner of Dunning; sons Doug (Cathy) Saner of Broken Bow, Bill (Kelly) Saner of Sargent and Joe Saner of Lincoln; daughter Debra (James) Pickering; grandchildren Amanda Saner, James Therien, Jesse (Jessica) Saner, TJ (Jessica) Pickering, Billy (Jessica) Pickering, Jill (Cameron) Kubesch, Jenn Saner, Justin Saner, Luke Pickering (Lindsey), Jordan, Jacob, and Jurnee Saner, Rachel Urso, Stephanie (Aaron) Arms, Nicole Brandon, Cassandra Brandon, Sara (Chris) Schreiner and Dillan Saner; great-grandchildren Joslynn, Jadynn, and Jace Pickering, Emma Saner, Eva Therien, Briley and Colton Kubesch, Jackson and Jonah Saner, Colbie Russell, Grace and Grant Pickering, Corbett and Elijah Pickering, Cameron Olney, Elijah and Isaac Schreiner, Scotti and Asher Arms.
Ben was preceded in death by his first wife Vivian M; his parents Harley and Laura Saner; three sisters and their spouses Hazel (Clarence) Duryea, Delilah (Dale) Zimmerman and Lorraine (Rollie) Glause; sister-in-law Doris Saner; and brother Don Saner.
Services are Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Dr. Darrell Sutton officiating with Military Honors. Burial will be in the Brewster Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation is Tuesday, March 10, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. with family greeting 4-6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 12, 2020