|
|
Pete Murphy, 85, passed away Nov. 9, 2019, at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow, Neb.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery at Giltner at 2:30 p.m. with military honors.
A visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with family greeting friends 6:30-7:30 p.m. A rosary service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Memorials will be decided at a later date.
Words of encouragement or remembrance may be left at www.govierbrothers.com .
Bernard "Pete" Francis Murphy was born Dec. 1, 1933 to Cornelius and Laura Murphy in Geneva. He was the youngest of three children and grew up on a farm near Giltner with brothers James and Paul. Pete loved playing baseball and basketball while attending Giltner High School.
Following graduation from Giltner, he attended Kearney State College before joining the Navy. Pete spent part of his military service stationed in the Philippines.
Once Pete was discharged from the Navy, he returned to Aurora where he worked as a Refrigeration / Air Conditioning serviceman.
He married Janie Miller Murphy on June 12, 1971. They moved to North Platte, where Pete taught Air Conditioning and Refrigeration at Mid Plains Community College. He and Janie then settled in Broken Bow in 1972 where they had two children, Heather and Shane.
While in Broken Bow, Pete worked for the City of Broken Bow at Custer Heights, Sandhills Manor, was self-employed as a Refrigeration and Air Conditioning serviceman and became a Certified Locksmith.
Pete attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow and was a member of the 4th degree Knights of Columbus. He had many hobbies including hunting in the Sandhills, fishing, collecting guns and knives, traveling to Alaska and Canada and cherishing time with his three grandchildren.
Helping others was always important to Pete and he loved to visit with others, often using his quick wit to make them laugh. Pete's Irish heritage was very special to him including Celtic music, prayers, jewelry and teaching others about his family roots in County Cork.
Pete is survived by wife Janie; daughter Heather Messer (husband Jason and children Matt and Erin) of Armour, S.D. and son Shane (wife Heidi and son Finnegan) of Denver Colo,; sister-in-law Jeanine Murphy of Anacortes, Wash.; cousin Pat Biegert of Shickley; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Mike Hunsberger and David Ramsdell.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cornelius and Laura; brothers James and Paul; and an infant nephew.
Published in Custer County Chief on Nov. 14, 2019