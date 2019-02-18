Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 237-2259
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE 68847
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Kearney, NE
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Kearney, NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bette O'Meara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette Jo (Lovitt) O'Meara


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bette Jo (Lovitt) O'Meara Obituary
Bette Jo O'Meara, 59, of Kearney, Nebraska died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Joe Hannappel will officiate and burial will be later. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 5 –7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also one hour prior to services Wednesday morning at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Live On Nebraska and Second Wind Lung Transplant Association. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Services are under the direction of Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

Bette was born Feb. 17, 1959 in Loup City to Alvie L. and Marjorie A. (Evans) Lovitt. She attended school in Mason City and Litchfield and graduated with the class of 1977. Bette then attended and earned a business administration degree from Kearney State College in 1981. She later began a career in insurance which continued until her death.

Bette was raised on a farm near Mason City where her family raised Registered Angus cattle. She was very involved in the operation, working daily with the herd. She was a member of the Hopewell Livestock 4-H Club in which she was an award winning showman and seamstress. She played softball, volleyball and basketball.

She married Thomas W. "Bill" O'Meara on July 9, 1983 in Kearney. Bette and her husband operated O'Meara Concrete in addition to her work as an insurance agent. She loved her daughter Bridget and enjoyed being part of her active life.

In 2004, Bette received a double lung transplant from Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. She was diligent about her health and very engaged in assuring her well-being to extend her life with her beloved family.

With the marriage of her daughter to Zack Volquardsen and the birth of her grandson, Oliver, her world became filled with laughter and love. Despite her extreme determination, her health continued to fail. She was passionate about the organ donor programs and a strong supporter for local and national donor support groups.

In addition to being with her family and friends, her hobbies including flowers, gardening, canning, baking, reading and pets. She especially loved cats and dogs. She had an effusive personality.

Surviving relatives include her husband Bill O'Meara of Kearney; daughter Bridget Volquardsen with husband Zack and son Oliver of Kearney; and two sisters Mary (Lovitt) Sohl of Lincoln and Janis Lovitt of Kearney.

Bette was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
Download Now