Bette Jo O'Meara, 59, of Kearney, Nebraska died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Joe Hannappel will officiate and burial will be later. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 5 –7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also one hour prior to services Wednesday morning at the church.



Memorials are suggested to Live On Nebraska and Second Wind Lung Transplant Association. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Services are under the direction of Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.



Bette was born Feb. 17, 1959 in Loup City to Alvie L. and Marjorie A. (Evans) Lovitt. She attended school in Mason City and Litchfield and graduated with the class of 1977. Bette then attended and earned a business administration degree from Kearney State College in 1981. She later began a career in insurance which continued until her death.



Bette was raised on a farm near Mason City where her family raised Registered Angus cattle. She was very involved in the operation, working daily with the herd. She was a member of the Hopewell Livestock 4-H Club in which she was an award winning showman and seamstress. She played softball, volleyball and basketball.



She married Thomas W. "Bill" O'Meara on July 9, 1983 in Kearney. Bette and her husband operated O'Meara Concrete in addition to her work as an insurance agent. She loved her daughter Bridget and enjoyed being part of her active life.



In 2004, Bette received a double lung transplant from Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. She was diligent about her health and very engaged in assuring her well-being to extend her life with her beloved family.



With the marriage of her daughter to Zack Volquardsen and the birth of her grandson, Oliver, her world became filled with laughter and love. Despite her extreme determination, her health continued to fail. She was passionate about the organ donor programs and a strong supporter for local and national donor support groups.



In addition to being with her family and friends, her hobbies including flowers, gardening, canning, baking, reading and pets. She especially loved cats and dogs. She had an effusive personality.



Surviving relatives include her husband Bill O'Meara of Kearney; daughter Bridget Volquardsen with husband Zack and son Oliver of Kearney; and two sisters Mary (Lovitt) Sohl of Lincoln and Janis Lovitt of Kearney.



Bette was preceded in death by her parents. Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary