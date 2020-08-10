Betty A. Cooper, 75, formerly of Ogallala, Neb. passed away Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020 in the Avow Hospice Center in Naples, Fla. after a 15-year battle with breast cancer.



Betty Barrett was born Feb. 11, 1945, at Broken Bow, to Ivan and Lucielle (Mills) Barrett. She attended school in a one-room schoolhouse through the eighth grade and graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1963.



Betty had a wonderful childhood on the farm. She was active in 4-H, enjoying the farm animals the most.



After high school, Betty then attended Kearney State College.



Betty was married to Larry W. Sells in 1965 and to this union two sons, Todd Ryman and Lance Ivan, were born. Betty and Larry made their home in Bertrand and Kearney. They divorced in 1981.



On Feb. 11, 1983 Betty was married to Allan Bradford Cooper Jr. in Las Vegas, Nev. and acquired two stepchildren, Shannon Renee and Joseph Adam.



Allan and Betty lived in Kearney where Betty worked in the medical field and then Broken Bow for a number of years and raised their children. They moved to Montana, then moved back to Nebraska, living at Ogallala where they made their home and she and Allan managed the Ogallala Country Club.



Wanting to get to warmer weather, they decided to permanently move to Naples, Fla. and vacation back at their Nebraska home.

Betty once again returned to the medical field for her occupation until she retired. Betty always enjoyed the doctors she worked for and their patients.



Betty enjoyed playing bridge, golf, going to movies with her friends and traveling lots of beautiful places with Allan. She was very active at Hibiscus Golf Club socially, while Allan oversaw the operation. Betty especially loved the Marco Beach and ocean and the Naples Pier.



Betty made lots of friends where ever she was and will be remembered for being the most caring, loving, devoted and brave woman.



Betty is survived by her loving husband Allan, of Naples, Fla.; son Todd (Joy) Sells of Eureka, Mont. and granddaughter Michelle of Kalispell, Mont.; and son Lance and his wife, Kristin, and twins Cassandra and Alexander Sells, of Monterey, Calif.



Other survivors include stepchildren J. Adam Cooper and wife Maria and children Kinsley, Ashley, Travis and Ethan of O'Neill, and Shannon Grosse and husband Scott of Tecumseh and children Kylie and husband Andrew Cleveland; and great-grandchildren Bently, Kyler, Emerson and twins Heaven and Nevaeh of Rapid City, S.D. and Brandon Filsinger of Lincoln; a great-grandson Jaden and his father, Ben Kuehne, of Kalispell, Mont.; her two wonderful nieces Polly (Larry) Schwartzopf of Oshkosh, and Pam (Bobby) Collins of Ogallala; and nephew David (Denise) Barrett of Ogallala and their families whom Betty loved very much.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Lucielle Barrett; her in-laws; her brother Bob; a granddaughter Mikala Sells; and a sister-in-law Jeanne.



Memorials can be sent in Betty's name to Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer, P.O. Box 607, Naples, FL, 34105 or Avow Hospice, 1095 Whipporwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.



Cremation has taken place.



Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday Aug. 28 at the First United Methodist Church in Ogallala. The church will live stream the service, beginning approximately ten minutes prior to starting time.



Burial will take place at a later date in the Ogallala Cemetery.

