Beverly Jane Crawford, 86, passed away June 16, 2019 at the Bethany Home in Minden, Neb.



Beverly was born Nov. 28, 1932 to Gertrude (Daugherty) and George Douglas in Arcadia.



When she was one year of age, the family moved to Sargent. Beverly's daddy died when she was four. Her mom had quite a struggle with five small children to raise.



Beverly met the love of her life Andrew P. Crawford and they were married Nov. 28, 1950 in Broken Bow. To this union the couple were blessed with three sons Andrew Peter, Jr., Darwin Grant and Robert Lee.



Andy was drafted in the Army and spent from 1951 thru 1954 in South Carolina. They returned to Nebraska.



Beverly loved her Lord, and was active in Church. She was Baptized in the Baptist Church in Mason City.



She had several hobbies. She loved to cook, crochet, embroidery and counter-cross stitch.



Beverly is survived by sons Andy, Jr. (MaryAnn) of Holdrege and Darwin (Deb) of Minden; grandchildren Angie and Duane Burkholder of Brewster, Kans., Melissa and Kurtis Stone of Kansas City, Kans., Tina Crawford of Minden, Jessika and Chris Botruff of Dekalb, Ill., Josh and Kati Osterbuhr of Minden and Jakob Eckhadt of Cheyenne, Wyo.; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister Velma (Earnie) Sandberg of Hillsdale, Wyo.; and brother-in-law John O'Connor of Cheyenne, Wyo.



Those preceding Beverly are husband Andy in 2013; son Robert in 1986; parents George and Gertrude Douglas; stepfather L. Grant Hart; sisters Betty Broward and Jeanine O'Connor; and brothers Glen, Ronald, Gerald and James.



Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mason City with Pastor Matt Snell officiating. Burial will be in the Mason City Cemetery.



Memorials are suggested to the Family of Beverly Crawford.



Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Published in Custer County Chief on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary