Bill Penn passed away the morning of Sept. 2, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones.
Bill was born in Broken Bow, Neb. on Nov. 9, 1934. He loved his home town so much he had a tattoo created of a Native American's broken bow to let people know where he was from.
He graduated from Broken Bow High School, Class of '52, and maintained life-long close relationships with his school chums.
Bill was a member of Broken Bow's record-setting football team. They were undefeated for two seasons and that record still stands. Bill started a scholarship fund that benefits a young football player each year. The Foundation selects a hard-working, dedicated senior that didn't necessarily make the starting line-up.
Bill was a 34-year member of Alcoholics Anonymous and loved the people he connected with, especially in his Saturday morning circle group.
He loved traveling and went to many places and experienced many adventures on his journeying - seeing the Lowland Gorillas in Africa, traveling by train across Russia and walking the Great Wall of China, just to mention a few.
He loved creating things with his hands out of wood, either by carving or by turning pieces on a lathe. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his good friends and he loved playing the piano. He always got requests to play the Flight of the Bumblebee and the Boogie Woogie.
Bill was an extraordinary physical therapist and practiced his beloved profession for more than 45 years. He was admired and loved by his patients and colleagues alike. He was a hard-working, sun loving, storyteller who loved nature and spent many hours volunteering at the Bird Rescue Center and Seal Watch.
Bill Penn is survived by his three daughters Denyse Penn, Kate Deems (Andy) and Betsy Penn (Anna) and their mother, Beverly E. Penn; grandsons Adam Penn Azevedo (Lyndia) and Ryan Steven Murphy (Grisell); and great-grandchildren Rudy and Neyali, Ryan, Jr. and Aaliyah. He will be loved and forever missed by all.
Bill didn't want a memorial service. The Neptune Society of Northern California is handling the cremation.
The family requests that if people wish to, they make a donation to the scholarship fund in Bill's memory in lieu of flowers.
Donations can be sent to 1952 Football Team Scholarship Fund, c/o Custer County Foundation, P.O.Box 304, Broken Bow, NE 68822 or online at www.custercountyfoundation.org.
