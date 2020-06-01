Bobby Dean McAlevy, 73, of Plattsmouth, Neb., peacefully passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was born Oct. 14, 1946 to Robert Luther and Ethel Ann (Cherry) McAlevy in Mason City. He was raised in Ansley and the Mason City area where he attended country grade schools.
Bobby graduated from Ansley High School with the class of 1964, but he had attended his junior year at Mason City High School. He attended and played baseball at Chadron State College in Chadron for a year and then he transferred to J.F.K. College in Wahoo.
While attending J.F.K. College, Bobby was drafted into the U.S. Army and he served his country for two years during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, Bobby attended and graduated from Kearney State Teachers College in Kearney with a bachelor's degree in secondary education.
Bobby met Andrea Rose Jensen in high school and they were later married Dec. 28, 1968 in Ansley. After graduating from college, he taught math at Y.R.T.C. in Kearney for two years. Bobby had worked construction while he was in high school and college and in 1976 he started his own construction business.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #52 in Kearney.
Bobby is survived by his wife Andrea McAlevy of Plattsmouth; daughter Alissa Jangulo and husband Maxwell of Omaha; six sons Gregory McAlevy of Kearney, Darin McAlevy of Plattsmouth, Shawn McAlevy of Urbandale, Iowa, Trevor McAlevy and wife Shilo of Plattsmouth, Jarrod McAlevy and wife Amanda of Syracuse and Andrew McAlevy of Plattsmouth; seven grandchildren Ciera, Cayden, Dexter, Delaney, Alexis, Caylin and Kelley; numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and his "cronies."
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Ethel McAlevy; brother Duane McAlevy; and his two close friends Larry Goos and Timmy Simpkins.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A rosary will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1 at the Church of the Holy Spirit with Father Michael Houlihan officiating.
Pallbearers will be Greg McAlevy, Darin McAlevy, Shawn McAlevy, Trevor McAlevy, Jarrod McAlevy and Andrew McAlevy.
Bobby's final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Military Rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard, Military Funeral Honor Guard.
The family suggests memorials to the American Legion Post #52 Baseball Program in Kearney.
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, 402-296-3123, robyfuneralhome.com
Published in Custer County Chief from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.