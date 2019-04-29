Services Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow 542 South 9th Ave. Broken Bow , NE 68822 308-872-2424 Resources More Obituaries for Bonita Bennett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bonita "Bonnie" (McMahan) Bennett

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Bonita "Bonnie" Bennett was born Jan. 23, 1942 and died April 27, 2019. And what a life she lived between those two dates.



She was born to Otis "Dode" and Dorothy Royle McMahan and was greeted by two sisters, Margaret "Patty" and Marlene.



At age two, her mother passed away and Esther Royle helped to raise the sisters and eventually married their father. They lived in and around Litchfield.



She relived memories of "painting fences" with water while singing, helping her father maintain the cemetery and pretending to preach from a unique tombstone and have concerts from the tops of the hills.



She loved music and had a beautiful singing voice. She was involved in band and music. After graduating from Litchfield High School, she attended Kearney State College and was cast as lead in the Spring Play.



She married the love of her life, Paul Bennett, in 1960. They eventually landed in Ansley. She gave birth to three children. Jeffrey, who died hours after birth, Alison and Mitchel.



She tried to live her life being an example of Jesus's love. She enjoyed having coffee with friends and singing in the choir at the Ansley Methodist Church. She sang for countless weddings and funerals and at numerous nursing homes. She and a group of friends had concerts for the community sharing their love of music.



She baked a mean pear pie and tended to burn the cookies a bit but convinced us they were better that way. She loved Husker sports and enjoyed listening and attending games but mostly enjoyed watching her grandchildren while the others went to the games.



She loved her children with her whole heart but was completely devoted to her grandchildren. Brogan, Brooke, Alyssa, Tatumn, Nathan and Charlie were the light in her eyes and the music in her heart. She shared with them her love of musicals, plays, arts and crafts, cooking and having fun. She loved mentoring the youth in her community and church. She also was a strong supporter of Al-Anon.



She lived life with joy and exuberance. She made mistakes and learned. She helped others through their mistakes and pitfalls and never stopped loving. She was the goodness and kindness one wishes to have in the world, and she made us better people. She will be truly missed but the kindness and grace she brought to this world will ripple through our lives forever.



She leaves behind her cherished sisters Patty (Harold) Bennett of McCook and Marlene Wiese of Ansley; brother-in-law Dean Bennett of Pottsboro, Texas; her children Alison Bennett of Lincoln and Mitchel (Debra) Bennett of Pleasant Dale; grandchildren Brogan (Tony Rupert) Bennett, Brooke Bennett and Tim Hickman, Alyssa, Tatumn, Nate and Charlie Bennett; many beloved nieces and nephews and some of the sweetest memories a family could ask. We will hold them tight until we meet again!



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul; brothers and sisters-in-law Duane Wiese, Christine Bennett, Roger and Roberta Bennett; and infant son Jeffrey.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 1 at 10 a.m. at the Ansley United Methodist Church in Ansley with Pastor Jim Koontz officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Litchfield Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Ansley United Methodist Church or Ansley School Backpack Program.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.



