Bonnie Ferguson, 94, loving mother and grandmother passed peacefully from our lives March 11, 2020 in Burwell, Neb.



Oliver and Gertrude (Sager) Stratton, Bonnie's parents, traveled and resided in Arizona and California before arriving in Omaha where Bonnie was born Sept. 20, 1925. Bonnie continued to journey with them until they settled in Brewster where Bonnie attended High School.



In Brewster High School she met the love of her life, Kenneth Ferguson. They were married in Omaha, July 7, 1944 before Kenneth, a bomber pilot, left for the war in Europe.



Bonnie resumed her life in Omaha and proudly worked as "Rosie the Riveter" at the Mead Plant in Nebraska. This union created a family of five with the arrival of three children Dwaine, Cindy and Shelly.



Moving back to Brewster and the Sandhills, Bonnie loved her horses and the peaceful life on the ranch in western Loup county. Proud of her gardens and flowers, she loved being a homemaker for her family. Later in life she accomplished her goal of visiting all 50 states.



Bonnie and Kenneth celebrated 69 years of marriage before Kenneth passed in 2014.



Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, husband and one brother Jack Stratton.



She is survived by three children Dwaine Ferguson of Omaha, Cindy (Ferguson) and Stephen Forehead of Omaha and Shelly (Ferguson) and Ron Albrecht of Dunning; grandchildren Danielle Morgan, Erik Forehead, Ian and Keesha Albrecht; and many cousins and friends.



Graveside service will be scheduled at a later date at the Brewster Cemetery.



Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell will be assisting the family.



Memorials are to the Brewster Congregational Church or the Brewster Cemetery Fund, both at Box 13, Brewster, NE 68821.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store