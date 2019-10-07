|
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, Brandon Cheek from Arcadia, Neb., loving son and brother, passed away at the young age of 16.
Brandon was born June 24, 2003 in Broken Bow to Luke and Colleen Cheek of Arcadia. Brandon had attended Arcadia Public School then transferred to Ansley Public School in 2018.
Brandon enjoyed many activities including sketching, horseback riding, swimming, bowling, camping, fishing and 4-H. His passion was video gaming with multiple friends online and spending quality time with his friends and family.
Brandon is survived by his father Luke and mother Colleen; brother Jacob and sister Megan; grandparents Peggy Zaptin, Mickee Towey and Jack Cheek; and Uncle Clint and Aunt Dawn.
Viewing/visitation will be at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow Wednesday, Oct. 9 with Rosary prayer at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at the 4-H building at Custer County Fairgrounds.
Brandon will be cremated and transferred to Crete to be buried next to his grandfather. Graveside services will be Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crete with a reception to follow at Blue River Lodge.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 10, 2019