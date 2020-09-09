Buford Rockwell, 86, of North Platte, Neb., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Great Plains Heath. He was born in Gandy on Jan. 2, 1934 to Orville and Lola (Smith) Rockwell.
Buford graduated from Gandy Logan Co. School with the class of 1952. He attended business school in North Platte and entered the U.S. Army in 1956, being honorable discharged in 1958.
He was an Auditor for the Department of Revenue residing in Gandy, Lincoln and North Platte and he also farmed.
On Oct. 8, 1972 he married Ilene G. Weiss in Curtis. In September of 1975, they adopted a son, Kim Lee.
Survivors include his son Kim (Lorena) Rockwell of North Platte,; grandchildren Brandon, Tanner, Shelby, Kyler, Kaiden and Aliyah; great-grandchild Kyle; sisters Vonna Jackson of Grand Island and Carolyn Foran of North Platte; sister-in-law Lavinna Banzhaf of Eustis; and many nieces and nephews.
Buford was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ilene; sisters Velma Ressequie and Sharon Banzhaf; brother-in-laws Joseph Jackson, Joe Banzhaf, Don Banzhaf, Don Ressequie and Harlan Weiss; and nephews Randy Banzhaf and Darin Foran.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Funeral services will be at Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Williams presiding. Burial will follow in Arnold City Cemetery in Arnold with full military honors provided by the Arnold Legion Post #130.
Visitation and book signing will be Monday, Sept. 14 from noon until 7 p.m.
Services will be held following all current health directives regarding COVID-19.
The service will be streamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend.
Online condolences and sharing of memories can be made at www.carpentermemoiral.com.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel of North Platte is entrusted with arrangements.