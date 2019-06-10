Calvin "Cal" Victor Norris Schultz, 89, passed away May 30, 2019 at the Veteran's home in Aurora, Colo.



Calvin was born Nov. 24, 1929 to Alexander and Mary Agnes (Daugherty) Schultz, in Sargent, Neb. Calvin lived in the Somerford area and attended Sargent High School.



After graduation Calvin, joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War. After his discharge Calvin resided in Colorado, where he engaged in real estate sales and operating large equipment.



Calvin was united in marriage to Bette Lou Wilson and they made their home in Aurora, Colo. where they lived until her death in 2002.



In the 1978 he purchased and operated a mobile home/RV park near Strasburg, Colo. After Bette's death, he moved to Strasburg to manage the park and resided there until 2015, when his health forced him to retire.



He enjoyed gardening and selling his produce in the local area.



Calvin was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; brothers Robert and Sandie; sisters Helene, Wilhelmina, Viola and Naomi; and two nephews. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Services are pending.