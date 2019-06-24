Carolyn Ann Imlay, 61, of Arcadia, Neb. passed away Thursday, June 20 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.



Funeral services will be Monday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Arcadia with Dr. Jeff Hale officiating.



Burial will be in the Arcadia Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to "Home Away from Home" at Mary Lanning Healthcare.



Visitation was Sunday, June 23, 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Arcadia. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.



Carolyn was born Oct. 21, 1957 to Kenneth and Elizabeth (Nygren) Brown in Loup City.



Carolyn graduated from Arcadia High School in 1975. After high school she attended Kearney State College for two years, then attended Central Community College with a degree in Bio Tech.



June 6, 1995, Carolyn married Mike Imlay in Las Vegas, Nev. Carolyn worked at Baldwins for a few years, then to Hornaday for almost 30 years. They retired from Hornaday four years ago and moved to the Nygren family farm near Arcadia. Carolyn enjoyed computers, cats, target shooting and genealogy.



Carolyn is survived by her husband Mike of Arcadia; brothers Donald (Karyl) Brown of Burwell and Raymond (Janice) Brown of Arcadia; and nieces and nephews.



Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Elizabeth.