Catherine "Cathy" Lynn (Crouse) Schutz, 38, was born Sept. 30, 1981 in Durango, Colo. to Steve and Sydney Crouse. Cathy passed away May 28, 2020.



Cathy graduated from Pagosa Springs High School in 2000 and attended the Culinary Arts Institute in Scottsdale, Ariz.



Cathy married Adam Schutz on Dec. 7, 2011. Cathy and Adam lived in Colorado, Texas, Oregon, Montana and Nebraska. Cathy made so many friends along the way. Adam, Chase and Maci were her life. She loved being a mom and wife.



And, that girl could cook! Her dad, Steve, taught her to can, which just added to the wonders that came out of her kitchen. She had so many specialties that you just can't name them all! Cathy was a representative for Pampered Chef and Tupperware, which allowed her to work in the field that was her passion.



Cathy is survived by her husband Adam; son Chase; daughter Maci; parents Steve and Sydney Crouse; brothers Randy and Stephen; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



Adam will take Cathy to her final resting place in Chromo, Colo. where she, Chase and Adam fell in love. Maci joined the family in Oregon to make their family complete.



Cathy loved her early morning coffee so the family will have coffee with Cathy at Banded Peaks, Colo. June 6 at 9 a.m.

