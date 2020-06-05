Catherine Lynn "Cathy" (Crouse) Schutz
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine "Cathy" Lynn (Crouse) Schutz, 38, was born Sept. 30, 1981 in Durango, Colo. to Steve and Sydney Crouse. Cathy passed away May 28,  2020.

Cathy graduated from Pagosa Springs High School in 2000 and attended the Culinary Arts Institute in Scottsdale, Ariz.  

Cathy married Adam Schutz on Dec. 7, 2011.  Cathy and Adam lived in Colorado, Texas, Oregon, Montana and Nebraska.  Cathy made so many friends along the way.  Adam, Chase and Maci were her life.  She loved being a mom and wife.  

And, that girl could cook!  Her dad, Steve, taught her to can, which just added to the wonders that came out of her kitchen.  She had so many specialties that you just can't name them all! Cathy was a representative for Pampered Chef and Tupperware, which allowed her to work in the field that was her passion.  

Cathy is survived by her husband Adam; son Chase; daughter Maci; parents Steve and Sydney Crouse; brothers Randy and Stephen; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Adam will take Cathy  to her final resting place in Chromo, Colo. where she, Chase and Adam fell in love. Maci joined the family in Oregon to make their family complete.  

Cathy loved her early morning coffee so the family will have coffee with Cathy at Banded Peaks, Colo. June 6 at 9 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Jun. 5 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved