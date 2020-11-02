Cathy Lee (Janda) Province was born March 14, 1947. She died Oct. 29, 2020.
Cathy was born in Lincoln, Neb. to William Janda and Darlene (Ballard) Janda of Wilber. They moved to Broken Bow in 1952 where Cathy attended Custer Grade School and graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1965.
Cathy then attended Kearney State College for one year and married Wesley Province on June 17, 1966. To this union were born Angela, Justin, Jeremy and Nathan.
Her nine grandchildren are Ryan Province, Brittany (Province) Toof, Shay Province, Sadie Province, Sara Province, Cameron Province, Gabriel Province, Taylor Province and Braxton Province. Her four great-grandchildren are Ryker Province, Adelyn Province, Sabrina Province and Delilah Toof.
She had many cousins, nieces, and nephews she loved.
Cathy enjoyed family and friends and various crafts. She was the office manager for Province Plumbing for thirty years. When they partnered with Ray Brown, Ann and RJ Thomas and Matt Thomas, she and Ann went about enriching the interior of the Arrow Hotel, not only with furnishings but with their undying optimism and outgoing personalities. It was one of the most enjoyable and fulfilling times for her.
She also looked forward to every last Wednesday of the month when she could have lunch with the girls (her classmates). She always looked forward to seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Wes Province of Broken Bow; brother Richard Eldred of Aiken, S.C.; sister Taresa Brunken of Broken Bow; three sons Justin Province of Denver, Colo., Jeremy Province of Broken Bow and Nathan Province of Kearney; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Angela who died at birth and parents William and Darlene Janda.
A family memorial service will be Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Becky Dobitsch officiating. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery.
