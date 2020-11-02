1/1
Cathy Lee (Janda) Province
1947 - 2020
Cathy Lee (Janda) Province was born March 14, 1947. She died Oct. 29, 2020.

Cathy was born in Lincoln, Neb. to William Janda and Darlene (Ballard) Janda of Wilber. They moved to Broken Bow in 1952 where Cathy attended Custer Grade School and graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1965.

Cathy then attended Kearney State College for one year and married Wesley Province on June 17, 1966. To this union were born Angela, Justin, Jeremy and Nathan.

Her nine grandchildren are Ryan Province, Brittany (Province) Toof, Shay Province, Sadie Province, Sara Province, Cameron Province, Gabriel Province, Taylor Province and Braxton Province. Her four great-grandchildren are Ryker Province, Adelyn Province, Sabrina Province and Delilah Toof.

She had many cousins, nieces, and nephews she loved.

Cathy enjoyed family and friends and various crafts. She was the office manager for Province Plumbing for thirty years. When they partnered with Ray Brown, Ann and RJ Thomas and Matt Thomas, she and Ann went about enriching the interior of the Arrow Hotel, not only with furnishings but with their undying optimism and outgoing personalities. It was one of the most enjoyable and fulfilling times for her.

She also looked forward to every last Wednesday of the month when she could have lunch with the girls (her classmates). She always looked forward to seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Wes Province of Broken Bow; brother Richard Eldred of Aiken, S.C.; sister Taresa Brunken of Broken Bow; three sons Justin Province of Denver, Colo., Jeremy Province of Broken Bow and Nathan Province of Kearney; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Angela who died at birth and parents William and Darlene Janda.

A family memorial service will be Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Becky Dobitsch officiating. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com

Published in Custer County Chief from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home

21 entries
November 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kay and Gary Fenton
Friend
October 31, 2020
My deepest sympathies are with the family
Deb Govier
October 31, 2020
As one of her classmates, we enjoyed are lunches which might go until 3. Cathy come when she could. We all had a good time. My prayers go out to Wes and the family.
.
Diane Broken Bow
Classmate
October 30, 2020
Wesley and family, we wish to express our sadness for your loss. May her memories be a blessing to you now and into the future. Linda (Province) and Dean Frerichs
Linda Frerichs
Family
October 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. God Bless and keep you all at this most difficult time.
Cheryl Feist
Acquaintance
October 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dan & Gloria Smith
Friend
October 30, 2020
Cathy was a true friend and all-around lovely person.
I will always remember many wonderful times when we laughed so hard it hurt and those times when we shared each other’s pain while still looking forward.
My deepest condolences to Wes and the Family.
I am honored to have known you Cathy.
Anne Thomas
Friend
October 30, 2020
Cathy's friendly smile and personality will be missed by all that knew her. My condolences to Wes and his family.
ted Govier
Classmate
October 30, 2020
Marvin Coble
Friend
October 30, 2020
We have so many happy memories, laughter and friendship with Cathy and your family. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with all of you.
Amanda Haumont-Schropfer
Friend
October 29, 2020
Blessings to the Province family during this time of transition.
Beth Haller BUTTS
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
Cathy was a classmate and friend for many many years, graduating together in 1965. We have many memories of the Janda and Province families. Cathy will be missed. My love and prayers of sympathy and peace in knowing Cathy is whole again. God wrap your loving hands around this family and heal their hearts!❤❤
Deanne (Tolen) Loehr
Friend
October 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy from our family to yours. Prayers StaceiFarritor Hunt
Stacei Hunt
October 29, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss.
Misty Torres (Coble)
Friend
October 29, 2020
You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Stefanie Eggleston
Neighbor
October 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy goes out to all the family on your loss. Cathy was a wonderful person. She will be missed.
Linda Taylor
Family
October 29, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you, Wes, and all you family. I am so very sorry for your terrible loss. Cathy was a sweetheart and she will be missed, even by those of us who kept in touch across several states.
Susan Ahl Hinkle
Friend
October 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy!!!
L&L Baillie
October 29, 2020
Blessings to Wes and family. May the family find peace and comfort. Jim and Kathy
Jim & Kathy Varney
Friend
October 29, 2020
Cathy was a very sweet and kind lady and will be greatly missed by all who loved her. May God wrap his arms around you and the family and help y'all through this difficult time.
Crystal Collins - Erwin
Friend
October 29, 2020
Arlene Lyddon
