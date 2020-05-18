Charldene "Dee" Weinman Lichtenberger died May 17, 2020.
She was born Jan. 9, 1946 in Grand Island, Neb. to Keith and Bethel Weinman. She attended school in Crete, graduating in 1964. She graduated from cosmetology school in Lincoln.
She married Don Dakan and had three sons. She owned Laser Art Design in Kearney and in Callaway where she worked as president from 1988 until 2017.
She married Roy William "Bill" Lichtenberger in 2001. They made their home together in Callaway until he passed away in 2016.
Charldene loved her friends and family and enjoyed volunteering her time. She was very involved in her church and her hometown of Callaway. She was a member of many local, state, and national organizations that are all dedicated to serving others.
Memorials can be sent to https://nebraskaforeverpinkfoundation.org or montedakan@hotmail.com.
She was preceded in death by her son Matthew and her parents.
Charldene leaves behind her sons Monte (Pam) Dakan and Michael Dakan of Kearney; her brother Jerry (Sharon) Weinman of Newaygo Mich.; her nieces Candice (Luther) Matthies of Texas, Amy Weinman of Michigan and Mary(Brian) Spicer of Michigan; three great-nieces and great-nephews; sister-in-laws Betty Sergun, Gladys Spangler and Shirley Pierce of Callaway; stepchildren Debbie Schaaf of Kearney, and Troy (Lee) Lichtenberger of Alabama; several grandchildren including Cinjin Faber of Cozad, Cedric, Christian, and Chloe Dakan, James and Grace Dakan, all of Kearney and Savannah Schaaf; and great-grandchildren Sophia and Scott, of Cairo.
A private family service will be Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at the Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Father Thomas Gudipalli officiating. Burial will be in Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance at a later date.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 21 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.
Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska. Govier Brothers Mortuary wants to remind people that no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Published in Custer County Chief from May 18 to May 24, 2020.