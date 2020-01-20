|
|
Charles Clifford (Cliff) Rapp went to be with the Lord Jan. 3, 2020 at Hospice of Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga., after a courageous battle with cancer.
Cliff was the oldest born to Edmund (Bud) and Rosa (Pinnell) Rapp on Jan. 12, 1940 on the family farm of grandparents Ed and Alice (Kelly) Rapp north of Ansley, Neb.
He and his siblings - Keith (Linda), Karen (Gene) Jones, Linda (John) Strugill, Gail (Deb) and Kevin (Jeanne) - grew up on a farm west of Westerville. Growing up on the farm he learned the value of hard work. Additional for two summers, he was employed stacking hay bales of the Harley Nutter Ranch near Brownlee.
Cliff attended the country school Hannah Corner through eighth grade. His freshmen and sophomore years were spent in Westerville High School. Upon the closing of Westerville High School, Cliff completed high school in Ansley, graduating in 1958. That same year, he started working for Kenneth Gottschalk as a meat cutter at the Jack & Jill in Broken Bow, a position he held for 18 years then went to work for Safeway as a meat cutter He hung up his meat cutter knives in 1980 and started Rapp Trucking which he operating for several years until he retired.
In February, 1959, he met the love of his life Marlene Hendrickson in Broken Bow. He knew she was the one and they were married Dec. 20, 1959 in the First Christian Church in Broken Bow. Cliff and Marlene recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. Their union produced three sons - Craig, Rodney and Kyle.
He and Marlene enjoyed many adventures with their 5th wheel camper and pickup. In August, 2013, Cliff and Marlene moved to Kingsland, Ga., to be closer to their son Kyle (Robin) Rapp. Cliff enjoyed making new friends and his huge beautiful year-round garden. Throughout his life, he never met a stranger.
Cliff leaves to mourn his wife Marlene, sons Craig (Rose) of Denver, Colo., Rodney (Lourdes) full time RV'ers and Kyle (Robin) of Kingsland,Ga.
He and Marlene have numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding Cliff in death were his parents Bud and Rosa, brother Keith; and grandparents Ed and Alice Rapp and Orval and Anna Pinnell.
A celebration of life service will be Sunday, Jan. 19, 2-5 p.m. at the Brownstone Wilderness Park Pavilion in Kingsland, Ga.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 23, 2020