Charles "Bud" Gottschalk, 81, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away April 24, 2020 at the Brookestone View Care Home.
Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 28 at 11 a.m. at the Broken Bow Cemetery with Garry Morgan officiating. Visitation will be Monday, April 27, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery.
Memorials will be decided at a later date. Words of encouragement and memories may be shared at www.govierbrothers.com A recording of the services will be available at www.govierbrothers.com
Charles "Bud" Edward Gottschalk was born Jan. 12, 1939 at Hebron to Kenneth and Wilma Jane Hendrickson Gottschalk.
Bud attended grade school at Hebron and later graduated from Superior High School in 1957. The family moved to Broken Bow where they purchased the "Jack & Jill" grocery store. They later built a new store in 1964.
In addition to working many hours at the grocery store, Bud and Diane enjoyed working on their farm east of Broken Bow, where they not only farmed, but raised and showed Angus Cattle for several years. Bud and Diane retired from the grocery store in 2009.
Bud and Diane were together since 1979. On Sept. 9, 1982 Bud married Diane (Stoeser-Holloway). They spent most of their lives in Broken Bow.
Bud is survived by his wife Diane of Broken Bow; two sons, Gary Gottschalk of Broken Bow and Greg Gottschalk of Grand Island; two step sons, Kirby (Sheri) Holloway of Burwell and Kyle Holloway of Rapid City, S.D.; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, KC (Marita) Gottschalk of Broken Bow; and a sister Kay (Gary) Fenton of Broken Bow.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Brad; brother Dan; and grandchild Kody Holloway.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 30, 2020