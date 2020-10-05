1/1
Charles William "Bill Charlie" Heath
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles William "Bill" "Charlie" Heath, 75, of Colon, Neb., entered into rest on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo.  He was born July 3, 1945 in Broken Bow to Clinton and Mary (Sanborn) Heath.
 
Charles graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1963 and Chadron State College in January of 1968 with a degree in History. He worked in the hayfields in the Sandhills during high school and college.
 
In 1968, Charles was drafted into the U.S. Army.  He took his basic training at Ft. Lewis, Wash. followed by AIT, then did a 90-day duty service at Fort Lee, Va.   Early in 1969 he went to Vietnam, working as a supply clerk at Camp Eagle for helicopter maintenance, attached to the 101st airborne.  He was home on leave in February 1970, going back to Vietnam in March for six more months. He then worked as a supply clerk in Saigon.  In late August or in September 1970 Charlie was back in the United States and was given a 150 day early-out because he had served a hardship tour.
 
After returning he lived in Lincoln, working in insurance sales, then went to Denver and did furniture delivery.  Sometime during 1971 he was back in Broken Bow working and in 1973 moved to Aurora where he worked at a plant as a purchasing agent. 

Leaving there he worked at Fontanelle Hybrids in Aurora until the building burned and he was transferred to Fontanelle Hybrids in Fremont at some time in 1977 or 1978.  He worked for Fontanelle Hybrids until he retired. In the winters after a workplace accident in the summer of 1994, he did work in the lab at Fontanelle, and in the summer he worked as an information attendant for the State of Nebraska at an interstate rest area at Seward.
 
On August 16, 1980 Charles was married to Janet Ann Tillotson at the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island.  Janet died on Jan 6, 2004. 

Charlie loved old cars, history, genealogy, travel, and most of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charlie and Jan traveled often, sometimes taking their grandchildren along on their trips.  They worked together to gather Heath family history and genealogy, and to create information and photo books for family members. 
 
He is survived by children Vicki (John) Ruzicka of Colon and Michael Schmit of Cedar Bluffs; grandchildren Melissa (Jim) Lepore, Megan Walker, Molly (Cory) Allely, Tyler Ruzicka, Jake Ruzicka, Tatsiahna Schmit and Alexzander Schmit; great-grandchildren Audrie, Maison, Payton, Nathan and Gage Lepore, Emilee and Elliot Walker, Connor, Bradley, Hunter, Amillya and Harrison Allely; siblings Bob (Patti) Heath of Claytonia, Betty (Tom) Langrud of Broken Bow, and Burton (Maggie) Heath of Creston.
 
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Janet.
 
Funeral service is Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo. The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation, is Tuesday, 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Private graveside service is scheduled for Thursday Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at Emerick Cemetery, rural Meadow Grove. Memorials in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Svoboda Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Svoboda Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Emerick Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE 68066
(402) 443-3624
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Svoboda Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved