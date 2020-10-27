Cheryl Ann (Wilson) Kelley of Brea, Calif., passed away peacefully at home with her family Sunday Oct. 25, 2020.



She was born Jan. 15, 1945 in Dunning, Neb., the fifth child to Fred Wilson and Nola (Crone) Wilson.



She graduated from Halsey–Dunning High School with the Class of 1963



Cheryl moved to California in 1965 where she later reunited with a former high school class mate, Carl Dixon Kelley. They were married Oct. 21 1966 and blessed with their daughter Tracy in January, 1970.



She liked to read, work crossword puzzles, attend the sporting events of young family members and, in general, just spend time with her family.



Cheryl is survived by her husband of 54 years; daughter Tracy Ann (Mark) Gutierrez of Fullerton, Calif.; grandchildren Nicholas (Jennifer), Elizabeth and Kirstin (Philip); brother Roger (Lila) Wilson of Roseville, Calif.; brother Dennis Wilson of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; sister Lois Lanksbury of Laguna Niguel, Calif.; brother Nick (Debbie) Wilson of Henderson, Nev.; sister-in-law Jean Wilson of Bend, Ore.; brother-in-law Emmitt (Mary) Kelley of El Monte, Calif.; eight nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins, great nieces, nephews and friends.



Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; brother Ronald Wilson; sister-in-law Elizabeth (Rains) Wilson; sister-in-law Donita (Bower) Wilson; niece Teresa Wilson; and niece Melinda (Wilson) Robinson.



Services are pending at this time.

