Chester Alvin Lamb was born May 20, 1948 to Clarence A. and Sarah Frances Rhodes Lamb. Chester was baptized May 5, 1957 and became a member of Mason City First Baptist Church.



After graduating from Mason City High School, he enlisted in the Navy, serving more than 21 years. He and another sonar tech invented a way to detect bombs encased in wood and he received numerous awards for saving the Navy many dollars. He received the Vietnam Service Medal, Sharpshooter Rifleman Medal, Marksmanship Pistol Ribbon, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Armed Forces Service Medal.



Chet worked for Rigaku, Welex, Cencorp, Sigma Design, Lenated System, Rockwell International, Nebraska National Guard as a communicator, and Picker International repairing hospital operating room equipment.



He collected coins, stamps, dishes of state birds, state flowers, light houses and other items. He was a life member of the American Legion, the Veteran of Foreign Wars, several other organizations and served as an officer for the Mason City Alumni Association.



Chet purchased flags for the Mason City Cemetery and helped with the firing squad for funerals and Memorial Day as long as he was able.



He is survived by siblings Ann Holm, Roy and Nancey Lamb, Clarene Simonson, Mary Coffman, Esther and Jerry Arnold, Eileen Weides, Lyn and Steve Luchio, their families and several good friends



He was preceded in death by special friend Dottie, parents Clarence and Sarah Lamb, grandparents Chester and Serena Lamb, Roy and Elsie Rhodes, great-grandparents Joe and Sarah Ann Hyatt, several aunts and uncles, brother-in-law Robert Holm, cousins and a great niece Macee.



Chet died Feb. 28, 2019. Memorial service with Military Honors will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Mason City First Baptist Church in Mason City with Pastor Scott Harvey officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.



A registration book can be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.