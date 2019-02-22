Clair LaGene Leibhart departed this earth at the age of 86 on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 in Fort Morgan, Colo.



Born Nov. 28, 1932 in Merna, Neb. to Newell and Josephine (Burton) Leibhart, Clair was the oldest of five children. He graduated from Merna High School in 1950 and began his teaching career in a small country school.



On May 21, 1952, Clair married his high school sweetheart, Lois Daily, in Broken Bow. They had three beautiful daughters: Dixie, Laura, and Linda.



As a young working father, Clair earned his bachelor's degree from Nebraska State College in 1958. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., where Clair began decades of educational service to the community.



Clair began his local teaching career at Green Acres Elementary while also working on his Master's degree which he received from Colorado State College in 1961.



After many years of teaching, Clair went on to serve as principal at several Fort Morgan schools.



After retiring in 1991, Clair started the school district's daycare, The Children's Center, in which he served as the director. He later worked as a supervisor and mentor for student teachers through the University of Northern Colorado.



Clair loved giving back to the community and was a key member of several organizations, including The Fort Morgan Evening Optimist Club, Fort Morgan Elks Lodge #1143, Fort Morgan Education Association, Fort Morgan Retired School Employees Association, and the First Baptist Church of Fort Morgan (Elevating Life Church).



Spending time with family and friends was extremely important to Clair. He loved to talk about family members' accomplishments to friends and acquaintances, alike! Known for his great sense of humor, Clair also loved to travel and would have liked to have seen more of the world.



Clair is survived by his wife Lois of 66 years and his three daughters and their husbands: Dixie and Gene Jackson of Fort Morgan, Laura and Rod Lentell of Wiggins, Colo. and Linda and Stanley Lundien of Falcon, Colo.; as well as five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Cheryl (Gene) Harmon and Sharon (Roger) Russell; brother-in-law John Bowley; and sisters-in-law Jeannie Leibhart and Darlene (Glenn) Nachtman.



Clair was preceded in death by his granddaughter Shannon Koshak; his parents; his sister, Kay and his brother Keith.



The memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. at the Fort Morgan United Methodist Church located at 117 E. Bijou Avenue, Fort Morgan, Colo. 80701.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be sent to Lois Leibhart, c/o Heer Mortuary, 225 E. Platte Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701 for donation to a charitable organization at a later date. Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 28, 2019