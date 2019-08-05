Home

Colleen Rush
Colleen Ann (Baker) Rush


1965 - 2019
Colleen Ann (Baker) Rush Obituary
Colleen Ann Rush, 54, of Merna, Neb. passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 after a short courageous battle with cancer.

Memorial funeral services will be held Tuesday Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Colleen was born March 27, 1965 to Gene C. and Elizabeth J. Baker in Omaha.

Colleen attended and graduated from Norfolk High School. She went on to Norfolk Technical Community College where she graduated in business administration. This degree worked hand-in-hand with the family business.

Colleen was united in marriage to Terry A Rush June 1, 1985. He was her best friend and lifelong love. Terry was her caregiver to the end.

Colleen was a stay-at-home mom to her three sons Nicholas, Stephan and Colton. She was always there laughing, playing, cleaning out stinky gym bags and loving them at all times.

Colleen will forever be remembered by her husband Terry and their children Nicholas (Katie) Rush and grandson Collin; Stephan (Siera) Rush and Colton Rush; siblings Denise Crain, Tom (Linda) Baker and Pat Baker; father-in-law and mother-in-law Jack and Jacqueline Rush; brother-in-law Tim (Renea) Rush; sister-in-law Traci Rush; and many nieces and nephews.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 15, 2019
