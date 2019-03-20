Corinne H. Paben, formerly of Ansley, Neb., died March 16, 2019 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney, NE. A private service is pending.



Corinne Hazel Paben (Gregory) was born in Arcadia on Sept. 18, 1925 to William and Verna Gregory (Butterfield). Corinne grew up in Arcadia.



On January 21, 1944 she married her high school sweetheart, Arnon A. Paben. They raised five children, Judith, Jerry, Dennis, Peggy and Arnon A. Junior (Bud) while living on various farms and ranches in the Greeley, Ord, Broken Bow, Arcadia, Miller, and Ansley areas.



Corinne spent her life as a housewife and mother. She loved to garden, canning her harvest for the fall and winter months. She grew sunflowers, drying the heads for birds in the winter. She loved cardinals. She was especially proud of her strawberry bed on the ranch near Miller. She loved flowers, especially pink carnations and African violets.



She had many hobbies and enjoyed crafts. She raised rabbits while living on the feedlot near Miller, some for meat and some as pets. Her son, Jerry, tanned some of the hides from her meat rabbits. She learned to crochet, making dolls, doilies and afghans for her children and grandchildren. Each of her grandchildren has a snowflake that she crocheted. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and reading. She had various collections, angels, rabbits and more. Corinne was a member of the Arcadia Methodist Church.



Corinne and Arnon retired to a home in Ansley with their Border Collie Ben. She continued her gardening and hobbies. After Ben died they were not going to get another dog but they looked at a litter of pups and she immediately chose Lucy. Corrine's dogs were special to her.



When her health started to decline she moved to Homestead Assisted Living in Kearney and after breaking her hip, to Mother Hull Home in Kearney.



Corinne is survived by her children Judith (Judy) Reha of Kearney, Dennis and wife Sandi (Palmer) of Kearney, Peggy Porter and husband Gregg of Mason City and Arnon Jr. (Bud) and wife Marianne (Garringer) of Kearney,; daughter-in-law Peg Paben of Laurel; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband Arnon; her parents; her sister (Betty Bauhard); brothers Beryl and Boyd (twins), Gilbert and Paul; and her son Jerry (Peg Bubak). She is greatly missed by her roommate and friend Darlyne Dodge at Mother Hull Home.



Private inurnment will be at Ansley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mother Hull Home or ASCERA Care Hospice in Kearney. A register book may be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary.