Corrinne L. Pedersen, 79, passed away Feb. 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. All who knew her could not help but be touched by her ubiquitous smile and unflagging can-do attitude. Her presence would light up a room. She had the ability to always seek out the silver lining in any difficult situation and had a wonderful gift of being able to cultivate enduring friendships with people who had views widely disparate from her own.



Corrinne was born in Hayes Center, Nebraska to Martin and Claudina Hasenauer. She graduated from Cozad High School and was very active in her class reunion planning committee.



She spent a significant part of her life being of service to communities in Nebraska and many surrounding states. Corrinne was the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President from 1978 to 1989. Her next position was the Manager of Community/Economic Development for NMPP Energy in Lincoln from 1989 to her retirement June 30, 2015. Her position focused on working with 190 municipals in seven states.



In addition to her full-time positions, she actively served as the consumer representative on the Nebraska Board of Nursing and she chaired the Nebraska Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Board.



Corrinne is survived by her husband William (Bill); son Kirk and wife Grace in Claremont, Calif. and daughter, Karen and husband Mark in Manhattan, Kan. She will be truly missed by countless others whose lives she touched.



Visitation was at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street in Lincoln, Thursday, Feb. 14, from 5-8 p.m. and funeral services were Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m. A memorial is being established by the family focusing on cancer research in Nebraska.



Online condolences can be posted at lincolnfh.com. Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary