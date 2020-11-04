Craig C. Anthony was born during the Great Blizzard on Dec. 28, 1948 in Blair, Neb. to Clarence and Dorothy (Craig) Anthony. He died Oct. 27, 2020 in Hawarden, Iowa at the age of 71.



Craig was raised on the family ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Berlin, Germany.



He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with his Bachelor of Arts in 1973 and received his Master Degree in 1977.



Craig married Angeline Waid on Aug. 2, 1975.



He was a vocational agriculture teacher at Cody-Kilgore, Madrid and Valentine in Nebraska and at New Underwood and Beresford in South Dakota. Craig also worked as a County Extension Livestock Educator in Yankton, S.D. from 1993-2005.



He especially enjoyed working with students in FFA, teaching range judging, livestock programs and equine projects and 4-H, high school rodeo , boxing and football.



Throughout the years Craig raised Angus-Maine-Anjou cattle and many Quarter Horses. He earned a Master Gardener certification from South Dakota State University and was recognized as a national adult range specialist. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in August of 1979 and was an active member of a church from that time forward.



Jan. 1, 2011, Craig was critically injured in a two-vehicle accident near Irene, S.D. Part of his physical therapy used hippo-therapy at Heartland Equine Therapy in Omaha, at STARS in Sioux City, Iowa and Looking Up Arena in Alcester, S.D.



Survivors include his wife of 45 years Angeline Anthony of Hudson, S.D.; son Craig Anthony, Jr. of Yankton; daughter Jennifer (Ryan) Jensen of Erie, Colo., Shandon (Robert) Fugate of Philip, S.D. and Christine (Michael) Vrana of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; brother Allen (Mary) Anthony of Frederick, Md.; sisters Sara (Keith) Walker of Mason City and Jane (Mark) Peterson of Bonner Springs, Kan.; his best friend John Gille of Elk Point, S.D.; and special nephew Chris Walker who lived with the family.



He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Theresa Marie.



A memorial service will be held in Cody, Neb. Memorials should be directed to a scholarship fund being established for the Cody-Kilgore FFA to recognized Range judging Achievement.

