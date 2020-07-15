There is forever a missing "link" in this community!!! Cris was a friend to anyone she met. ... always looking for the positive side of any situation. The right words just don't come to try to take your pain of grief away. I am privileged to be one of her final work day customers. ... but of course none of us knew at that time that she wouldn't be there for the next appointment we made. Along with thousands of others, we will miss her. Our prayers continue to her entire family.

June White

Friend