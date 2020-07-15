1/1
Crystal Sue "Cris" (Hardy) Esch
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Crystal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crystal "Cris" (Hardy) Esch passed away at her home Saturday July 11, 2020.

Crystal Sue Hardy was born Dec. 13, 1957 in Broken Bow to Wayne and Bette (Lewis) Hardy.  The third of five children, she spent her childhood years in Anselmo, graduating from Anselmo-Merna high school in 1977.  She then followed her lifelong passion of working with hair by attending the Grand Island School of Beauty. After graduating as a licensed beautician, she worked for a short time at Bon's Boutique forming a lifelong friendship with Bonnie Chapin.

Cris married Theodore "Ted" Lee Esch on June 2, 1979 at the Anselmo Methodist church. Ted brought to this union two children, Amber and Trent. Cris wrapped her arms around those two children and loved them as if they were her own.

After the birth of her oldest, LaCosta on March 19, 1980 Cris took a break from working outside the home.  Her life became helping Ted on the ranch and raising her children, adding Belinda on Feb. 11, 1982 and Natasha April 11, 1984.  When her girls got older, she once again went to work as a cosmetologist at Hairtique.  After losing LaCosta in a car accident June 1, 1996 she took that loss and directed her pain into starting her own business. She opened Costa's in 1997 on the west side of the Square where she was owner and operator until her passing.

Growing up in the country Cris did all the things country kids do.  There were always horses to ride so she and her siblings spent hours on horses sharing with kids from town or anyone else that came visiting.  Wayne and Bette were big supporters of 4-H and they made sure their children were active in 4-H.  Cris took all the classic projects, cooking, sewing, baking, market steers, sheep and horses.  Her love of 4-H carried on into her marriage.  Ted loved it as much as she did, and they made sure their kids had animals to show and helped with all the other projects that interested them.  Much to Cris's delight, her kids passed that love on to her grandchildren so she had an excuse to be at the Custer County Fair. As her grandchildren got old enough to participate in sports, dancing and 4-H, you could always find her in the audience cheering them on. 

Cris loved sports. During her high school years, she played volleyball and was in pep club so she could go to all the games. She especially loved Husker sports (volleyball, football, and baseball) and the Royals baseball.  It wasn't unusual for her to have three different games on at the same time, one on the living room tv, one on the kitchen tv and one on the radio or computer.  She was even seen at games in Broken Bow that none of her family were participating in.

Cris loved babies. Period.  If there was a baby in the room, you could bet that she would be holding it!  And she just simply loved all her family.  She never let family pay for haircuts because "you don't charge family!"  If anyone in her family needed anything, she was there for them.  She was active in the church and was one of the first to offer to help serve meals or anything else that needed to be done.  She never liked being the center of attention; she just did what needed to be done without expecting accolades.  She literally touched so many people (as in her hands on their hair).  She often said you would be amazed what people will tell you while doing their hair, but she never betrayed their trust in her by gossiping.

Her loving strength carried her and her family through the loss of her parents, Ted's parents, her daughter and then on May 31, 2014, Ted.  She channeled her grief into helping others that had tragically lost a parent, a spouse or a child.  She seemed to have a sense about the right thing to do and say and people were drawn to her. She opened her arms, her heart, and her home to anyone who came into her life.

Cris is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughters Belinda (Jason) Chaplin and Natasha (Josh) Dalby all of Broken Bow; grandkids Jayden Esch, Brice Chaplin, Brinlee Chaplin, Dagon Dalby, Darbie Dalby, Hannah Jones and Josey Evans; brother Dan (Linda) Hardy of Wahoo; sisters Barb (Rob) Pellor of Anselmo, Natalie (Kyle) Russell of Broken Bow and Evelyn (Dave) Christen of Broken Bow; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Ted; daughter LaCosta; her parents; and in-laws.

A private family memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18 at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery.  The service will be livestreamed for the public at 10 a.m. at www.govierbrothers.com.  The public is welcome to join the family at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the Broken Bow Cemetery for a graveside service.

Memorials may be given to the Crystal Esch Memorial Fund in c/o Custer County Foundation, PO Box 304, Broken Bow, NE, 68822.  A register book will be available to sign at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow until 5 p.m., Friday July 17.  Online condolences or words of encouragement may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Jul. 15 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
46 entries
July 15, 2020
My prayers are with all the family during this difficult time! Cris was a amazing woman and so thoughtful and caring. Always a smile on her face and happy to help. She will be missed by so many! Prayers for closure! Hugs to all!!!!
Tresa Bass
Friend
July 15, 2020
There is forever a missing "link" in this community!!! Cris was a friend to anyone she met. ... always looking for the positive side of any situation. The right words just don't come to try to take your pain of grief away. I am privileged to be one of her final work day customers. ... but of course none of us knew at that time that she wouldn't be there for the next appointment we made. Along with thousands of others, we will miss her. Our prayers continue to her entire family.
June White
Friend
July 15, 2020
Brenda Schnase
Friend
July 14, 2020
What a very special lady!! Our thoughts and prayers are with you all
Andy and Lorie Spanel
Friend
July 14, 2020
Crystal was a longtime insured of mine and thru the years became a good friend. I will truly miss this very special lady. My thoughts & prayers are with you all, please let me know if there is anything I can do to help.
Sharon Roberts
Friend
July 14, 2020
Words fall short to express our sympathy for your loss. You will all be in our thoughts and prayers.
Nancy (Erny) and Walter Zamoyski
Family
July 14, 2020
My deepest sympathies.
Deborah Govier
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief at this difficult time. The Esch and Hardy families have been and will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers! With deepest sympathy, Charles Shot and Cindy Erny Kenton.
Charles Kenton
Family
July 14, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Be strong through your loss
Todd Meridith
Friend
July 14, 2020
Praying for grace and peace over your family in this deep hurt and loss. What a blessing she was to our community! She will be missed and remembered by so many!
Lisa Russell
July 14, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to you all during this difficult time. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Cris was truly blessed. Such a wonderful loving spirit.
Larissia Anders
July 14, 2020
Such a beautiful person, inside and out. My heart is breaking. I am thankful I got to know Crys. Fly free my friend.
Gail Slagle
Friend
July 14, 2020
She basically gave her life for the safety of her children and grandchildren. May she now Rest In Peace.
Sharin Franssen
Friend
July 14, 2020
Hearts are with you all.
Kina Brockley
July 14, 2020
So very sorry for all the families.
Bob & Ann Winberg
Friend
July 14, 2020
What a beautiful lady! Prayers to all of you. My condolences
Allison Lempka
Friend
July 14, 2020
Our thoughts, prayers and love are with you all during this difficult time. We pray God wraps his arms around you and gives you strength in the coming weeks, months and years.
Nate, Kara, Myles, Caleb & Knoxx Clark
Friend
July 14, 2020
Sending prayers and special thoughts. So sorry for your huge loss
Barbara & Dennis Cramer
Friend
July 14, 2020
May God's peace surround you, and the love of family and friends comfort and support you through this difficult time. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Angie Anderson
July 14, 2020
There are no words for a time like this. My heart breaks for your family, again. Cris was a wonderful lady, I have so many great memories with the Esch family. Sending love and prayers for comfort.
Lacey (Baller) Deterding
July 14, 2020
Deepest sympathy. May God wrap his arms around the family at this difficult time and help y'all get through this. Love hugs and prayers for the family.
Crystal Collins-Erwin
Neighbor
July 14, 2020
Praying for peace and comfort that surpasses all understanding going out to all of the family.
Garry and Janet Morgan
July 13, 2020
Sending many thoughts and prayers for your family.
Beckie Anson Uelmen
July 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I so enjoyed visiting with Cris as I sat in her chair once a month since 2003. I will miss her.
Jane DeMoss
Friend
July 13, 2020
Sending thoughts, love, prayers to all family and friends. So sorry for your loss.
Amber Vonheeder
July 13, 2020
With love and deepest sympathy.
Terrill Spencer
Friend
July 13, 2020
My heart is broken for such a beautiful lady, both inside and outside to be taken from her family and friends at such a young age. I loved her way of helping an caring for all . My heart is with you dear family and I grieve with you.
Jeanne Myer
Friend
July 13, 2020
Hold the memories tight in the days to come to help you get through these hard times. Thoughts and prayers.
Cindy Gates
July 13, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Cliff and Julie Moore
July 13, 2020
Such a tragedy. What a special lady. God's blessings on you all.
peg peters
Acquaintance
July 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family
Loup Valleys Shrine Club
July 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending Love, Thoughts and Prayers to you all..
Gen Hardy Smith
Family
July 13, 2020
We are just so sorry to all of you! I know your hearts are broken. You are all in our thoughts and prayers!
Deb and Gerald Schmidt
Friend
July 13, 2020
So sorry to hear about your mother and grandmother. My prayers will be with all of your families. Time will start the healing. Diane Wehling
July 13, 2020
Deepest sympathy, she was a friendly soul!
Carol DJosey
Acquaintance
July 13, 2020
Prayers to the family
Sheila Applegarth
July 13, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you always.
Tracey Russell Amison
July 13, 2020
RIP beautiful lady. Was raised by great parents.in return served the public well.was a super mother grandmother.The county will be lost without you for days to come. You are welcomed in heaven by people whom cared for you and missed you so much.what a celebration!
Shelly Santos
July 13, 2020
May God bless you with peace and comfort - He knows your needs a lot better than most of us. You arent alone in your grieving. Hugs
Mary Lou Harding
Family
July 13, 2020
Our prayers are with you.
Marty and Karen Bredthauer
Acquaintance
July 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful lady.
Cris was the BEST hairdresser. She was also our friend ❤❤.
She will be missed.
With sympathy, Evelyne White and Karen Hutsell
Evelyne White
Friend
July 13, 2020
Your smile and laugh will be greatly. Fly on angel wings dear friend.
Peggy Spurlock Coon
Classmate
July 13, 2020
My sympathy to the family. I went to Grand Island Beauty School with Crystal. We were both small town girls. She pierced my ears back then with a potato and needle and thread. She was so nice and fun to be around. The world lost a good one... I am so sorry and sending prayers. God bless.
Michelle Hickman
Friend
July 13, 2020
Prayers and huggs for the family.
Candace Hardy
Acquaintance
July 13, 2020
Prayers for all. I remember being so excited to stay with Crystal and we had so much fun it was unbelievable riding horses like we did. I just felt so bad as I made your folks take me home as I just couldnt stay all night. Prayers for all I Im thankful for all of you. May God be next to each and everyone of you.
Karen and Don Hendrickson
Friend
July 13, 2020
Thinking of all of you.
Mark Parker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved