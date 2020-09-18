Crystal (Oxford) Swisher entered into her eternal home Sept. 11, 2020 where she had been a resident of the Pioneer Memorial Rest Home in Mullen, Neb.
Crystal was born Dec. 15, 1939. She enjoyed 80 years and 275 days living in the Sandhills of Nebraska. Her parents, Vella and Manford Oxford, resided in Broken Bow where she grew up with her two brothers and sister. She attended Broken Bow high school.
Crystal married Lennard Swisher on July 19,1959. They resided in the Halsey area. Their home for many years was on the original Swisher homestead located between Halsey and Purdum.
Crystal loved her nieces and nephews, following their activities and enjoyed their endearments throughout the years. She was a faithful member of the Dunning Open Bible Church where she found her church home and family after her personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Preceding her in death are her parents Manford and Vela, husband Lennard and two brothers.
Her sister Brenda Schanou of Kearney, brother-in-law Francis Swisher of Broken Bow and a host of nieces, nephews, great and great great's will greatly miss her.
Crystal Swisher was an icon of the Sandhills. She was a highlight of many occasions and always kept life entertaining. She lived a simple life, appreciated the simple things in life and knew no stranger. She will be missed but her memory will continue to bring a smile to those who knew her.
Memorial graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Purdum Cemetery in Purdum.
Mullen Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.