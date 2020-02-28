Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Lynn "Cindy" Howard


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Lynn "Cindy" Howard Obituary
Cynthia "Cindy" Lynn Howard passed Feb. 25, 2020 at the young age of 51 in her home in Phoenix, Ariz. She entered into her eternal life peacefully, surrounded by her mother and loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Cindy was born on July 17, 1968 in Greely, Colo. She was the youngest daughter of Ira "Pat" and Bertha Ann (Clarke) Howard. Cindy moved to Phoenix with her family when she was eleven years old.

Cindy had an infectious smile, a beautiful soul and a love for her family and friends. Even after her cancer diagnosis, she continued to maintain a positive outlook on life and lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures.

Cindy was devoted to her family and a true angel of God. Cindy had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She worked for her family's business P&B Excavating for several years and spent the last years of her life caring for her loving parents.

Cindy is survived by her mother Bertha Ann (Clarke) Howard; three aunts and two uncles Hugh "Mike" Clarke, Mary Jones, Ed Clarke, Patricia Nafziger and Iris Spanel; three nephews Mike Pinkstaff (spouse Cara), Eric Pinkstaff and Zach Shrock; one niece Katie Shrock; brother-in-law David Shrock; six great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved dog Hannah. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father Ira "Pat" Howard; brother Patrick Howard; and in 2019, her sister Twila Jo "Jody" Shrock.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -