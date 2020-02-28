|
Cynthia "Cindy" Lynn Howard passed Feb. 25, 2020 at the young age of 51 in her home in Phoenix, Ariz. She entered into her eternal life peacefully, surrounded by her mother and loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Cindy was born on July 17, 1968 in Greely, Colo. She was the youngest daughter of Ira "Pat" and Bertha Ann (Clarke) Howard. Cindy moved to Phoenix with her family when she was eleven years old.
Cindy had an infectious smile, a beautiful soul and a love for her family and friends. Even after her cancer diagnosis, she continued to maintain a positive outlook on life and lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures.
Cindy was devoted to her family and a true angel of God. Cindy had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She worked for her family's business P&B Excavating for several years and spent the last years of her life caring for her loving parents.
Cindy is survived by her mother Bertha Ann (Clarke) Howard; three aunts and two uncles Hugh "Mike" Clarke, Mary Jones, Ed Clarke, Patricia Nafziger and Iris Spanel; three nephews Mike Pinkstaff (spouse Cara), Eric Pinkstaff and Zach Shrock; one niece Katie Shrock; brother-in-law David Shrock; six great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved dog Hannah. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father Ira "Pat" Howard; brother Patrick Howard; and in 2019, her sister Twila Jo "Jody" Shrock.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 5, 2020