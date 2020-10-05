1/1
Dale Allen Schmidt
1949 - 2020
Dale Allen Schmidt, 71, of Merna, Neb. died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at his home west of Merna.

Dale was born Feb. 12, 1949 in Callaway to Raymond C. and Louise E. (White) Schmidt.

Dale attended and graduated from Merna High School. He then attended College for two years at Grand Island School of Business. Dale returned to the farm to help his parents.

He enjoyed trap and skeet shooting and participated in several area and state shoots. Dale was a member of Tucson Trap and Skeet Club, where he spent several winters. He was also a member of the Custer County Sheriffs Posse and Broken Bow Elk's Lodge #1688. He enjoyed watching the UNL women's volleyball.

Dale is survived by his first cousins Diana Larson of Gillette, Wyo., Everett White of Merna and Harlan White of Merna and their children who considered Dale their uncle.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, brother Wayne and cousin Warren Lauer.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Merna cemetery with Rev. Bill Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Merna Cemetery with Elk's Rites.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Published in Custer County Chief from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
Lee Eastburn
October 5, 2020
Dale was our neighbor at Tucson, always enjoyed visiting with Dale. He will be missed at our weekly meals and bags at the bar. RIP Dale.
Linda Stevens
Friend
