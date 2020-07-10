Dale Parks Skeen was born Oct. 18,1924 to Laura and Floyd Skeen. He passed away July 1, 2020.
He was the oldest of three children. When he was eight years old, the family moved from Kenesaw, Neb. to Berwyn where he attended school until he graduated in 1942. During his time in school, he participated in sports and played junior league baseball.
One of his favorite stories to tell was when he and his sister, Kathleen (Katie), were riding their horses to school and Katie fell off. Now, Dale was not one to be late for anything, so he yelled at Katie to get the hell back on the horse (blood and all) and raced to school so they wouldn't be late.
In 1942, the family purchased the farm southwest of Ansley, where Dale moved after graduation, and farmed for 25 years.
On Sept. 14, 1946, Dale married Reva Jean Hayes. On their three-year anniversary, they had their first son, Gerald (Gary). Gary loved being outside with his dad helping on the farm. On May 16,1952, they had their second son, John. Dale and Reva loved raising their boys on the farm and teaching them hard work and dedication.
In 1959, Dale became a lifelong member of the Elks Club. After his boys married and had families, Dale liked to take them to the Elks for dinner when they came to visit.
In 1968, Dale and Reva moved to Broken Bow. Dale went to work at the lumber yard for Norval Books. Since he was farmer at heart, he eventually went to work for Farmland COOP where he drove truck delivering fertilizer and feed. Dale retired from the COOP in 1986. Dale also served on the county school board and was a council member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Dale loved working in his shop, if you needed something he knew exactly where it was. He also loved working in his yard. He made sure that the yard was well manicured for running around barefoot, rolling around in the grass, and never having to worry about stickers or rocks. If he ever settled down in the house to watch T.V, it was the news, sports or a western movie. He and Reva also bowled several nights a week.
In 1974, the first grandchild was born, a girl. Dale loved rocking her to sleep and would nap with her in the chair. Dale and Reva had five grand children total - Alicia, Christopher, Eric, Rachal and Benjamin. They loved watching them grow up, going to sporting events and other activities when they could. The grandchildren would come spend time with them in the summer, and Dale liked to play pranks on them, but when they got older, they would prank him back.
Dale and Reva loved to travel whether it be for national bowling trips or trips to see the family. They always took a lot of pictures to show off their adventures. He always had them very organized, as most things were in Dale's life. Dale also loved to tell stories about growing up on the farm and raising his boys on the farm. When family came to visit, he enjoyed a good card game with them.
Dale lived a long and happy life. He was loved by many and they all have a story to tell about how Dale impacted their lives as well as many memories to share. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Reva Jean; sons Gary Skeen and wife Mindy and John Skeen and wife Linda; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; Alicia and husband Jeff Harvey, Rilee Skeen and Caitlin Cox, Adilyn Cox , Huntleigh Skeen, Chanze Lopez; Christopher and wife Anna Skeen, Cooper and Joslyn Skeen; Eric Skeen and fiancé Andrea Miller, Alyssa and Riece Skeen, Kalyn Coady; Rachal Skeen and Alex Poorman, Raylan, Bowen and Mia Poorman; and Benjamin Skeen; and in-laws Elaine and Ron Hanshew and Ralph and Marianne Hayes.
He was preceded in death by his parents Laura and Floyd Skeen; sister Kathleen and husband (Pete) Patterson; brother Don; in-laws Vern and Louise Hayes, Larry and Sharol Hayes, Zellamarie and Hank Stych and Pearl and Wayne Plambeck.
Memorial graveside service and burial will be Monday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at the Broken Bow Cemetery with Pastor Kathy Salts PMA officiating. A register book will be available Friday, July 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, 1-6 p.m. with family greeting 4-6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska.