Daniel Sydney Lane


1944 - 2019
Daniel Sydney Lane Obituary
Daniel Sydney Lane, 75, of Lyons, Neb., passed away Dec. 22, 2019 at his home.

He was born June 7, 1944 in Callaway, the son of Clovis and Anna Waldron Lane. He graduated from Callaway High School.

Daniel resided in Lyons for the past three years; he was formerly of Sargent for 36 years. He was a salesman and mechanic.

On April 12, 1980, Daniel was united in marriage with Theresa Janes in Grand Island.

He is survived by his wife Theresa; son Mark Lane and wife Allison of Hastings; daughter Cassandra Taylor and husband Craig of Lyons; sisters Elnora Carlson of Omaha and Judy Robertson and husband Pete of Tehamah; and nine grandchildren.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters Eva, Carol and June.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Birzer Funeral Home of Lyons.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 2, 2020
