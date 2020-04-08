|
Danielle Renee Olsen, 39, died March 29, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.
She was born July 17,1980 to Ronald Claydeen "Curl" Olsen and Luanne Sue (Olschwager) Olsen.
Following family tradition, she graduated from Lincoln High School, as did her son. She cheered on Isaiah, Zion and friends at many sporting events. She felt her greatest accomplishment in life, was her son, Isaiah. She enjoyed spending time with him.
Danielle graduated from Southeast Community College as an RN. She was proud of her RN degree, extremely proud of working in the IC and CVIC Units, at Bryan Medical Center East and in Fort Lauderdale and Deray, Fla.
Danielle is survived by her son Isaiah Rollie; mother Luanne Jones; brother Joshua Olsen; grandmothers Marty Olschwager and Betty (Eacker) Hickerson who resides in Lincoln and is formerly from Broken Bow; and aunts, uncles, cousins; and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her father Ronald Claydeen "Curl" Olsen; grandfathers Edward Olschwager Jr. and Clayton Edean "Curl" Olsen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at later date due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.
Memorials are to the family to for later designation.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 16, 2020