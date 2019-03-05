Darrel L. Price, 76, of the Westerville area passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow, Neb.



Darrel was born in Grand Island on Sept. 10, 1942 to Paul and Louise (Thieman) Price. They moved to the Westerville area in 1948 where Darrel spent the rest of his life.



Darrel married Marie Coffman in September of 1960. They had three daughters. In January of 1980, Darrel married Hope Coates. She brought two sons to the family.



Darrel is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Amy.



Darrel is survived by his wife Hope; daughters Patricia Brugger and Deb (Wayne) Slingsby; step-sons Phillip Coates and Kyle (Marie) Coates; six grandsons; three granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; and one sister.



Funeral services for Darrel will be Tuesday, March 5 at 10:30 AM, at Berean Bible Church City Campus in Broken Bow with Reverend Mary Jane Gockley officiating. Burial will be in the Westerville Cemetery in Westerville. Visitation will be Monday, March 4 at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.



Memorials are suggested to the Westerville Cemetery.



Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary