David Wesley Babcock, the son of Robert and Irma N. (Pinnell) Babcock, was born April 7, 1943 at Arnold, Neb.
He departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings at the age of 76 years.
Dave attended school in Arnold, and later graduated from Dunning High School with the class of 1961.
On Oct. 25, 1961 Dave was united in marriage to Pat Hable in Broken Bow.
Dave had been employed a Kapals as a mechanic and also drove truck. While in Broken Bow, Dave drove stock cars at the Custer County Fairgrounds until one night, he lost control jumped the track and hit a tree. From that time on, he stopped stock car racing and began drag racing with the family car.
While in Broken Bow, Gene was born and later Beth was born in Callaway.
While in Broken Bow, Dave was an active member of the Jaycees. Dave then moved to Loup City and worked for Darcy Erickson.
In 1971 Dave moved to Fairfield where he drove truck for WNX and worked at T-Bone feed yard. He owned his own truck as well as began his own trucking business D&P Trucking. It was at this time their youngest son Lee was born.
Dave then moved to Hastings in 1984 and worked 42 years for Doonas of Grand Island which later became Nebraska Peterbilt. Dave had been married to Donna Brown in 1989 and this marriage ended in divorce. Dave made Spring Ranch his home in 1994.
Dave had been a long-time member of the Deweese Community Club, the Fairfield Community Club and the Community Presbyterian Church of which he had served as a Deacon. He had been very proud of the fact that he had been an official for the Deweese Demolition Derby for over 40 years. He had been a promoter for the antique tractor pull for 25 years. Dave had been inducted into the Nebraska Demolition Derby Hall of Fame in 2017. Dave had been a long-time collector of antique tractors and was one of his favorite hobbies.
In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, playing cards, playing golf, trap shooting and participating in antique tractor pulls. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and the special trip they took to Halsey State Park.
Survivors include children R. Gene Babcock and wife Kristi of Edgar, Beth Schlichtman and husband Rob of Edgar and D. Lee Babcock and wife Tracy of Fairfield,: grandchildren James and Jessica Babcock and Maggie Schlichtman; sisters Colleen Babcock of Grand Island, Dorothy Volz of Deweese and Roberta Metz of Bladen; and other relatives and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield,. Pastors Ivan and Joyce Dean will officiate. Burial will be at the Fairfield Cemetery. The Babcock family is requesting memorials in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Custer County Chief on Nov. 14, 2019