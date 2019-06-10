Deena Darlene Gumb, 88, of Sargent, Neb., passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.



Celebration of Life Services are Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Palladium in Sargent. Burial will be at a later date.



Memorials will be family's choice.



Deena Darlene Gumb was born Oct. 13, 1930 to Emmett and Mona (Conner) Hughes in Erickson.



She married the love of her life on May 6,1949 in Burwell. To this union four children were born - Steve, Dianne, Mona and Billy.



She and her husband worked at many ranches in the Sandhills. On these ranches, Darlene was the chief cook and bottle washer.



Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws Bill and Daisy Gumb; her son Steve; grandsons Ryan Peterson and Jarrod Holmes; sisters Marcene Livermore and Berdine Lewis; brother Gerald Hughes; in-laws Dale Gumb, Margie Bulk, Doris Bilstein, Lilly Hoxie and Ilene Hulinsky.



Darlene is survived by her husband Bill of Sargent; daughters Dianne Patterson of Broken Bow and Mona (Neil) Davidson of Milburn; son Billy (Debbie) Gumb of Sargent; grandchildren Stephanie Carpenter, Tyler (Christie) Gumb, Michelle (Jeff) Barnhill, Dusty (Angie) Gumb, Friday (Paul) Bracher, David Holmes, Jacy (Joe) Mahar, Justin (Amy) Patterson, Jake (Natalie) Patterson, Amber (Jason) Lamb, Steven Gumb, Heath (Kristi) Gumb and Trace Gumb; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren with two on the way.