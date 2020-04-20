|
Delma M. Wilson, 102, of Ogallala, Neb. passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Wel-Life Assisted Living in Ogallala.
Delma was the first child born to John and Bessie (Culp) Harrold at their home in Thayer County on Jan. 28, 1918. She lived on a farm near Alexandria until she was eight years old. At that time, her family moved to Merna in Custer County. Her education continued at a rural school until time to attend high school. She graduated from Merna High School in 1935.
On July 31, 1937, Delma married William (Bill) Wilson in Broken Bow. Two sons were born to this union, Norman and John. The couple worked for farmers until moving to Oregon in 1940. When WWII was over, they moved back to Nebraska and continued farming and ranching for the next 20 years. They then moved to Broken Bow where Delma worked at the Becton Dickinson Plant, retiring after 20 years of service. They moved to the Lake McConaughy area June 1, 1979.
Delma enjoyed people, plain and simple. She attended the activities of her sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also had several hobbies and was a member of Sunset Rebecca Lodge 224, Keystone Presbyterian Church and served as Clerk of Session for years.
It is noteworthy that Delma was born during the Spanish flu pandemic, and she has passed during the coronavirus pandemic 102 years later and did not succumb from either one.
Delma was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill; two sons Norman and John; granddaughter Wendy Wilson; and three sisters.
Delma is survived by two daughters-in-law, Wanda Wilson of Paxton and Deanna Wilson of Riverton, Wyo.; grandchildren LeaAnn (Ron) Graham of Keystone, Miche Wilson of Riverton, Wyo., Susan (John) Corfield of Paxton, Brad (Kristin) Wilson of Riverton, Wyo. and Alan (April) Wilson of Paxton; great-grandchildren Cody and Justin Corfield, Aiden Wilson, Matt Talhelm, Simon and Oscar Carroll, and Bailey and Taci Wilson; four sisters; one brother-in-law; and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established in her memory for later designation. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Merna Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 23, 2020