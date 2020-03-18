|
Denise Lorraine (Yocom) Howard, 63, of Callaway, Neb. passed away March 5, 2020 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, due to complications from cancer/pneumonia.
Denise was born Sept. 8, 1956 to James and Hazel (Lloyd) Yocom at Hamilton Air Force Base, Novato, Calif.
She graduated in 1974 from Calaveras High School in San Andreas, Calif. In 1975, she entered the US Air Force Reserve and entered active duty in 1976. While serving her 20-year career as an aircraft technician and administration specialist, Denise lived in California, New Mexico, West Germany, New Jersey and Kansas. She retired as a Technical Sergeant in 1996.
Denise married John Howard on April 22, 1988. They would have been married 32 years this spring.
She liked to travel, visit with her family, camping, and knitting small things for her children and grandchildren. Most of all, she liked quiet times, reading and watching TV with John. Denise also loved listening to country and Christian music.
After retirement, she was actively involved in the Callaway American Legion, the St. Boniface Catholic Church, and the Callaway Public Library and was past president of the Lions Club.
Denise is survived by her husband John Howard of Callaway; a son Alexander "Alex" Reed of Casper, Wyo.; a daughter Dorthy (Bradley) Neumiller of Casper, Wyo.; granddaughters Summer Young (Derek Beal), Taya Reed (Dallas Brummett), and Dolores Neumiller; grandsons William Neumiller and Jerome Neumiller; great-grandchildren Skylah Young, Braxton Beal, Harper Brummett and Brysen Brummett; sisters Patricia "Patty" Yocom of Mokelumne Hill, Calif., Barbara "Barb"(Greg) Wyatt of Cheyenne, Wyo. and Valerie "Val" (Rich) Powers of Roanoke, Ind.; a brother Charles "Chuck" (Cali) Yocom of Catalina, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Hazel Yocom, who resided in Mokelumne Hill, Calif.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Callaway with Father Thomas Gudipalli, officiating.
Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery Columbarium at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Callaway Public Library, Nigel Spruce Memorial or St. Boniface Catholic Church.
