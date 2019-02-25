Home

Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE 68025
(402) 721-4490
Dennis Leon Wolsleben


1956 - 2019
Dennis Leon Wolsleben Obituary
Dennis Leon Wolsleben, 62, of Fremont, Neb. died Feb. 23, 2019 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Dennis was born on March 8, 1956 in Sargent to Loren and Darlene (Jones) Wolsleben.

He graduated High School in Colusa, Calif. in 1974. Dennis married Debra Kuony on April 27, 1991. They later divorced.

He was an employee of Mutual of Omaha in the security department and retired in 2003. Dennis loved his dogs and cats and he enjoyed watching movies. One of his favorites actors was John Wayne.

He is survived by mother Darlene of Fremont; brothers Perry (Leslie) Wolsleben of Fremont, Jeff (Cindy) Wolsleben of Germany and Bill (Stacy) Wolsleben of Wilsonville, Ore.; best friend John Farris of Everett, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Loren

Private family services will be held at a later date

Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel of Fremont are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 28, 2019
