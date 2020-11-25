DeVohn Lee Peterson, 84, formally of Weissert, Neb. passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17 in Gainesville, Fla.
Graveside funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m. at Weissert Lone Tree Cemetery with Doctor Charles Gregory officiating. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 27, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Memorials may be offered to Lone Tree Cemetery Bench Fund. An online guest book may be signed for words of encourage or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.
Dee Vohn was born Oct. 8, 1936, to Egdar and Bertha (Ottun) Lee of Round Valley. She was welcomed into her family with two older sisters. Because of the 18-year age difference between Dee Vohn and her sisters, she grew up with her nieces being closer to her age than her sisters.
Dee Vohn attended Round Valley Grade School and three years of high school at Sargent. When her dad passed away in 1952, Dee Vohn and her mother moved into Broken Bow where Dee Vohn graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1954. 4-H was a major part of her life growing up also. After graduation Dee Vohn took a job working at the local telephone office.
While attending a youth party, Dee Vohn meet Leo Peterson. Leo, who was just recently home from the Korean War, won a flip of a coin and offered her a ride home from the party. This ride led to over 62 years of marriage. Leo and Dee Vohn were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1955 in Broken Bow at the First Baptist Church.
Dee Vohn had her name shortened to DeVohn after they were married. DeVohn and her new husband made their home and farmed their whole lives in the Weissert Community. To this marriage, four children were born - Peggy (Ron) Carda, Mike (Jaci) Peterson, Wanda (Dennis) Pace and Pam Klein.
DeVohn was very active in many things throughout her life. Leo and she were founding members of the Weissert Grange in 1959. She held many offices in the Grange throughout her life. She also helped form the Weissert Jr. Grange in the 1960s and was its leader for many years.
DeVohn was a member of the Weissert Lady's Club. She was an active member of the Home Extension Club, where she helped put together a cookbook. In 1975, she was baptized and joined the First Baptist Church of Broken Bow, where she served on many committees and boards during her lifetime. She reformed and was a leader of the Weissert Livestock 4-H Club, where many youth learned all kinds of skills.
Besides being a wife and mother, DeVohn also worked extra jobs throughout her life. These included at Halsey National Forest and the dry cleaners. The friendships she made at these jobs were very dear to her.
DeVohn loved to cook, sew and enjoyed playing the piano. She was known for her fried chicken and apple pies. In her spare time, she sewed many quilts that were given to her kids and grandkids. On some days she could be found sitting at her piano and playing beautiful songs. She also enjoyed reading and watching the birds that came to her many feeders.
Not only was DeVohn busy herself, she still found time to support her kids and enjoyed watching them take part in 4-H, FFA and sporting activities. She made sure each of her kids knew the power of hard work and where it could lead you. She found time to teach her kids to cook and sew and followed them to music lessons, ball games, horse shows and many more events.
In 1980 her career path changed when her and Leo purchased Van's Camp on Lake La Ronge, Sask. After changing the name to Cornhusker Fishing Camp, they managed and ran the camp until 1998 when Mike took over. While at the camp, DeVohn could be found in the kitchen or cleaning the cabins if she wasn't on the lake fishing. She enjoyed all the friendships she made clear across the country from the camp. The highlights of her years were attending sporting shows and promoting fishing in Canada.
In 1990 DeVohn and Leo purchased two acres of land overlooking the farm they had worked since being married. They built a new home where they could watch the spring planting and fall harvest for many years.
During the winters and after retiring from the fishing camp DeVohn had a new job and that was teaching her grandchildren and neighbor kids how to cook, sew and play the piano. She also enjoyed putting puzzles together and always had one on the table to work on.
DeVohn always enjoyed traveling and vacations. She said at one time that she wanted all her kids to live all over the country so she could go visit them. She took vacations from Alaska to Texas and California to Washington D.C. One major highlight trip she took with her husband Leo was to Washington D.C .on the Hero flight to see the Korean War Memorial. DeVohn's last long trip was to move to Florida to live with Pam for the last year and half. Even though she missed her home and friends, she enjoyed the warmer weather.
DeVohn is survived by daughter Peggy (Ron) Carda of Weissert; son Mike (Jaci) Peterson of Weissert; daughter Wanda (Dennis) Pace of Stapleton; daughter Pam Klein of Reddick, Fla.; six grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; sister-in-law Beverly Peterson of Broken Bow; brother-in-law Charles Glover of Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.
DeVohn was preceded in death by her husband Leo; her parents; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Emily and Don Holcomb and Erma and Herold Brown.