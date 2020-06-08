Diane Rae (Behrends) Ellingson, 58, of Broken Bow, Neb., went to her heavenly home, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 with her family by her side, after losing her battle to liver cancer.



Diane was born Jan. 29, 1962 in Broken Bow. She was the daughter of Maynard and Rose Ann (Kochanowski) Behrends. She grew up and received her education in Broken Bow.



On June 30, 1979 she married her high school sweetheart, John Ellingson. To this blessed union came thee children Danyelle Pflaster, Leslea Woodward and Johnythn Ellingson.



Diane enjoyed any garage sale or antique show, but her favorite passion was her kids and grandkids. No matter the obstacle, she was always there to support them in anything they did. While her kids were growing up there was not one kid that came through her door without calling her mom.



Diane would always make everyone around her feel loved and welcomed. There was not a person who walked through the door as a friend that didn't leave as one of the family.



Those left to cherish Diane's memory include John, her husband of 40 years; children Danyelle (Jeff) Pflaster, Leslea (Rowdy) Woodward, both of Broken Bow, and Johnythn (Ashley) Ellingson of Omaha; five beloved grandkids Wyatt, Brycen, Alexis, Destrey and Zander; mother Rose Ann (Kochanowski) Goodman of Broken Bow; sister Sharon (Dan) Tonsing of Texas; brother Richard (Charlynn) Behrends of Broken Bow; step-brother Gordy (Penny) Goodman of Broken Bow; and countless nieces nephews and extended family members.



Diane was preceded in death by father Maynard Behrends; step-father Leslie Goodman; brother Gary Behrends; sister Janet Coble; father-in-law and mother-in-law Howard and Mabel Ellingson; brother-in-law Gary Ellingson; and grandson Cadance Woodward.



A family-hosted memorial service will be Friday June 12 at 2 p.m. at her home at 495 E South N St, Broken Bow with Pastor Becky Dobitsch officiating.



Iverson Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Donations can be made to the family.

