Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE 68850
308-324-2221
For more information about
Dolores Knispel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christ Lutheran Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Knispel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores D. (Kopf) Knispel


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores D. (Kopf) Knispel Obituary
Dolores D. Knispel, 94, of Lincoln, formerly of Eddyville, Neb., passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Lincoln.

Dolores was born on March 14, 1925 to Niels and Lydia (Struempler) Kopf on the family ranch at Buffalo, Neb.

She attended elementary school at Buffalo First Lutheran and then high school in Lexington where she graduated with the class of 1942.  She married Alfred Knispel on March 22, 1944 in Buffalo.  Four children were blessed to this union: Cliff, Garlyn, Curt and Jim.

Dolores was a life-long member of First Lutheran Church at Buffalo having been baptized, confirmed and married there.  She was a self-taught artist; she loved to travel, sew and enjoyed seeing things grow like flowers and trees.  She especially enjoyed fishing and was awarded a Master Angler award in 2018.  It was important to her to keep her hands busy.

Dolores loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children Cliff and wife Shirlee, Garlyn Beeman, Curt and wife Linda and Jim; eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Alfred; all of her siblings Gerry, Don, Ferd, Aaron Kopf and Arlene Zwick; and son-in-law Ken Beeman.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at First Christ Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Victor Rasmussen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Lutheran Church at Buffalo.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now