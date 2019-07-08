Dolores D. Knispel, 94, of Lincoln, formerly of Eddyville, Neb., passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Lincoln.



Dolores was born on March 14, 1925 to Niels and Lydia (Struempler) Kopf on the family ranch at Buffalo, Neb.



She attended elementary school at Buffalo First Lutheran and then high school in Lexington where she graduated with the class of 1942. She married Alfred Knispel on March 22, 1944 in Buffalo. Four children were blessed to this union: Cliff, Garlyn, Curt and Jim.



Dolores was a life-long member of First Lutheran Church at Buffalo having been baptized, confirmed and married there. She was a self-taught artist; she loved to travel, sew and enjoyed seeing things grow like flowers and trees. She especially enjoyed fishing and was awarded a Master Angler award in 2018. It was important to her to keep her hands busy.



Dolores loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include her children Cliff and wife Shirlee, Garlyn Beeman, Curt and wife Linda and Jim; eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Alfred; all of her siblings Gerry, Don, Ferd, Aaron Kopf and Arlene Zwick; and son-in-law Ken Beeman.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at First Christ Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Victor Rasmussen officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Lutheran Church at Buffalo.



Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Published in Custer County Chief on July 11, 2019