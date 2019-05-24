Don Saner, 88, of Dunning, Neb. died May 22, 2019 at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow with his loving family by his side.



Don was born March 16, 1931 west of Brewster to Harley and Laura (Carruth) Saner in a sod house.



Don's education began in the first grade at Crawford. The family moved to Dunning three years later, where he graduated in 1950 from Dunning High School. After graduating, Don moved to Brewster to work on a ranch for his uncle Chet Saner.



On Nov. 11, 1951 Don married his high school sweetheart Shirley Houder. They grew upon ranches three miles apart, so they knew each other since they were kids.



Don worked in nine different states throughout his lifetime but building homes for around twenty of those years and hiring on as a conductor (Alias: Doc Saner) for the BN Railroad in 1979 were the two jobs he enjoyed the most. He retired from the railroad in 1995. Don always needed to stay busy so after he retired, he grew a tub garden and helped people fix things, etc.



Don liked to travel. He took many road trips covering 40+ states. Don went to Europe for a month where he went to the top of the Eiffel Tower and saw the Leaning Tower of Pisa.



Another one of his travel experiences was an Alaskan Cruise where he went on an excursion train ride.



Socializing was a favorite pastime for Don. He never met a person he didn't like. One might have chatted awhile with him in California and five years later he would walk up to you in Florida and say, "Hey, don't I know you?"



Don had a great love for family and his family had a great love for him, and finally, since he loved building and knew this time would sometime come, he built his own casket - it's beautiful!



Don was preceded in death by his parents Harley and Laura; three sisters and their spouses Hazel (Clarence) Duryea, Delilah (Dale) Zimmerman and Lorraine (Rollie) Glause; brother-in-law Tom Sierks; son-in-law Floyd Lehmann; and grandson Jason L. Saner.



Surviving Don is his loving wife of 67 years Shirley (Houder) Saner; three daughters Donna Bottom, Connie (Butch) Douglas and RaeAnn Lehmann; two sons Steve (Clara) Saner and Les (Connie) Saner; fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at the Sandhills High School Gymnasium in Dunning with Pastor Doug Saner officiating. Burial will be in the Dunning Cemetery in Dunning. Visitation will be Monday, May 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with family greeting 4-6p.m.



Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com Published in Custer County Chief on May 30, 2019