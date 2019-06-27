Don W. Lydic, 76, of Brady, Neb. died June 25, 2019 at his home in Brady.



He was born Oct. 31, 1942 at Farnam, son of Robert Wray Lydic and Theresa E (Derra) Lydic.



Don was a member of the last elementary school class to finish at Ingham. He graduated from Farnam High with the class of 1960. He graduated from UNL in 1964 and received his Masters in 1972. He served in the Peace Corps from 1966 - 1970.

Don lived in a variety of places in Nebraska - Farnam, Lincoln, Trenton, Broken Bow and the Maxwell-Brady area. While serving in the Peace Corps, he lived in Colombia, South America.



He worked for many years as a County Extension Agent and served on many Fair Boards including Custer and Hitchcock. He used his leadership skills to organize many programs in the communities that he served. He was involved for many years with the Tri-County 4-H Club.



His heart and soul was in agriculture and ranching. He enjoyed traveling and reading. He especially cherished reconnecting with his family and friends especially his Peace Corp friends.



Don was a member of Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church in Gothenburg.



Survivors include his rekindled love Mady Kenny; two brothers Jim (Joyce) Lydic of Brady and Tom (Dawn) Lydic of Brady; sister Mary Ann (Brad) Porter of Fremont; his nieces and nephews and their families; the special children of Patricia Loy - Tim (Jodi) Loy, Brad (Diane) Loy and Lisa (Brad) Schlueter; the special daughter of Peggy Hirsch - Heather (Jay) Dunning; along with many friends and extended family.



Don was preceded in death by his parents Robert Wray and Theresa Lydic; grandparents Robert J. and Lula (Alysworth) Lydic and George Henry and Rose (Demars) Derra; two special people in his life - Patricia Loy and Margaret Hirsch; along with aunts, uncles and cousins.



Register book signing will be held from 5-7 p.m. with the family present Friday, June 28 at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 1915 Ave J, Gothenburg, immediately followed by a Rosary service at 7 p.m.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Saturday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Farnam Cemetery in Farnam.



Memorials may be sent to the family to be designated to local prescribed burn groups that Don was instrumental in, or to Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church, Gothenburg. To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com. Published in Custer County Chief on July 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary